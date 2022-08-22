https://sputniknews.com/20220822/ordinary-life-resumes-in-sierra-leone-after-violent-protests-what-happened-and-why-1099858847.html

Ordinary Life Resumes in Sierra Leone After Violent Protests: What Happened and Why?

Ordinary Life Resumes in Sierra Leone After Violent Protests: What Happened and Why?

The West African nation of 8 million exploded into deadly protests earlier this month over a cost of living crisis hitting what is already one of the poorest... 22.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-22T12:47+0000

2022-08-22T12:47+0000

2022-08-22T12:47+0000

sputnik explains

sierra leone

russia

china

us

europe

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/16/1099858685_91:0:1158:600_1920x0_80_0_0_3ece44bbe7080be23de3fc801af4282b.png

Dozens of businesses, government offices, vehicles and at least three police stations went up in flames in Freetown, Makeni, Kamakwie and other cities across Sierra Leone between August 10 through 12, with over 113 people arrested and police introducing an emergency nationwide curfew and deploying tear gas and live ammunition to disperse crowds.The curfew was lifted on August 13, with banks, businesses, government offices and most stores reopened and communal services beginning to clear the damage. However, ramped up security measures, including federal troop deployments to assist police, have been left in place.What Happened?Sierra Leone is one of the poorest nations in the world, ranking 186 out of 198 in a recent GDP purchasing power parity ranking. An estimated 80 percent of the population lives in poverty, many of them in the country’s rural areas. Like other nations on the African continent, the country has faced special difficulties amid the global economic calamity brought on by Covid, and exacerbated by Western restrictions on Russian exports of agriculture and fertilizers amid the security crisis in Ukraine, which has caused a major jump in food prices.As a net importer of both energy and food, Sierra Leone is especially vulnerable to global economic conditions, and along with food and fertilizers, fuel and electricity costs have also soared. Food prices alone have jumped by over 40 percent over the past few months, with a bag of rice once costing 350 leones now going for over 500. The country’s Central Bank recently removed three zeros from the national currency in a bid to restore confidence. The country has also been overcome by weeks of strikes by government workers including doctors and teachers, and by small traders protesting poor conditions.Coup Plot?However, President Julius Maada Bio has also accused protestors of having ulterior motives beyond the cost of living crisis.“This was not a protest against the high cost of living occasioned by the ongoing global economic crisis. The chant of the insurrectionists was for a violent overthrow of the democratically-elected government,” Bio said in an address on August 12 after returning to the country from a holiday in London.Local media pointed to the chants of “Bio must go” among protesters as they gathered in the capital, and the president accused some of the demonstrators of consisting of “APC Warriors,” a reference to the opposition All People’s Congress Party, which governed the country from 2007 until 2018, when Bio’s Sierra Leone People’s Party won national elections.No doubt mindful of the violent civil war which shook the country between 1991 and 2002, claiming as many as 70,000 lives and displacing over 2.5 million people, Bio vowed that “in the coming weeks and months, [the] government will undertake necessary security actions meant to guarantee the peace and security of all citizens.”“The security forces will, and must, act with great restraint and within their professional codes of service. But be assured that my government will crack down hard on violent insurrectionists, their collaborators, their sponsors and their supporters. My government will relentlessly fight those who would rather use terror and gruesome violence to achieve political goals,” the president said.Bio did not elaborate on who these “sponsors” and “supporters” were, or whether they included any foreign actors.Geopolitical ContextLike other African nations, Sierra Leone recently rejected calls by Washington and Brussels to show solidarity with the West and Ukraine and impose sanctions on Russia. But even before the escalation of the Ukraine crisis, relations between Freetown and Washington have been tense at times. Last year, US President Joe Biden snubbed Bio by refusing to invite the African leader to the US’s so-called “Democracy Summit.” No reasons were given. However, neighboring Liberia, which has faced mass civil unrest of its own between 2019 and 2020, and whose officials have been sanctioned by the US over suspected corruption, did get an invite.While Sierra Leone maintains economic and political ties with its former British colonial masters, and remains a member of the Commonwealth of Nations, Freetown has sought to expand its partnerships with other geopolitical power centers, including Russia and China. President Bio attended the Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi in 2019, where he discussed ways to strengthen economic cooperation between the distant nations. In February 2021, Freetown signed onto Moscow’s efforts to prevent the deployment of weapons in outer space. In May 2021, Bio spoke by phone to President Xi Jinping of China, where they discussed the friendly, “brotherly” relations between the two nations, as well Chinese assistance to Freetown in measures against Covid, and agricultural and economic development.In this context, the reactions of major foreign powers to this month’s unrest have been telling. While the United States, Britain and the European Union collectively expressed “grave concern” over the “disturbing reports of violence” and urged the parties to “stay calm, promote accountability and ensure respect for human rights,” China’s Embassy smoothed over the protests altogether, refraining from wagging its finger at Freetown and instead trumping the expanding cooperation between the two countries.Similarly, while UK High Commissioner to Sierra Leone Lisa Chesney lectured President Bio about how “violence has no place in a democracy and the necessary investigation into August 10 can sit alongside de-escalation,” the Russian Embassy to the Republic of Guinea, which concurrently serves as the Embassy in Sierra Leone, only presented a bare bones report on the situation in the country, Bio’s meetings with community and tribal leaders, and indicated that an internal “debriefing” was being created “regarding the causes, course and consequences of the riots on August 10.”

https://sputniknews.com/20220603/anti-russia-sanctions-left-africa-without-access-to-grain-and-fertilizers-senegalese-president-says-1095966996.html

sierra leone

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

sierra leone, russia, china, us, europe