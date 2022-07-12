International
Breaking News: Eight Tory Candidates in Race to Succeed Boris Johnson
https://sputniknews.com/20220712/rossiya-segodnya-hosts-virtual-conference-discussing-africas-food-securityme-thinks-this-1097243173.html
Rossiya Segodnya Hosts Virtual Conference Discussing Africa’s Food Security
Rossiya Segodnya Hosts Virtual Conference Discussing Africa’s Food Security
The US and EU sanctions war against Russia targeting food and fertilizer exports, and constraints on Ukraine’s grains exports caused by the ongoing military... 12.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-12T17:10+0000
2022-07-12T17:12+0000
africa
food security
russia
conference
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0c/1097240574_0:191:3078:1922_1920x0_80_0_0_417b7b20a2955b144948757a3e56b00d.jpg
Sputnik parent company Rossiya Segodnya held a virtual round table discussion on Tuesday between Russian and African diplomats, analysts and officials to discuss the subject of ‘Global Challenges to Food Security’.Specialists discussed a range of topics related to the current food security crisis threatening the planet as it relates to both Africa and the wider world, including its origins, as well as the impact Western restrictions on Russia have had in exacerbating the emergency. Specialists also outlined ways to resolve the crisis.Oleg Ozerov, Russian ambassador-at-large and head of the secretariat of the Russia-Africa Partnership, emphasized that a consensus had formed among the international community that the current emergency came about long before the escalation of the crisis between the West and Russia over Ukraine in February.The West’s anti-Russian sanctions have served to create new food security problems for African nations, and the path toward resolving the crisis lies in removing “all the obstacles created by Western countries” to Russian-African cooperation in this field, he said.The diplomat added that the West’s sanctions have targeted food in spite of assurances not to do so, with key Russian banks dealing in agricultural transactions, including with African countries, slapped with restrictions limiting their ability to carry out their operations.Ozerov emphasized that food security will be a top priority topic for discussion at the upcoming Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum in St. Petersburg this fall.Russia a Strategic PartnerCarlos Sardinha, ambassador and director for international cooperation at Angola’s Ministry of External Relations, highlighted Russia’s critical role in matters of his country’s food security, and expressed Luanda’s readiness to expand investment cooperation with the Russian agro sector, and to forge new private and public partnerships. Angola, Sardinha stressed, is not producing enough food domestically to meet the demands of the market, and forecasts have been made that the country will begin to face problems in the field of cereals in September.Oleg Kobiakov, director of the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization’s Russian liaison office, warned that the current crisis is taking the planet away from the UN’s goals of sustainable development aimed at eliminating world hunger, and that even before the Ukraine calamity, the Covid crisis resulted in widespread food insecurity for people in the developing world.“According to statistics for 2021, the number of people suffering from hunger in the world reached 828 million, which is about 150 million more than in the pre-Covid year 2019,” Kobyakov explained. Other crises, including military conflicts in Africa and Asia, natural disasters, economic upheaval and rampant inflation caused by excessive money-printing, are other factors which helped bring about the current crisis, he said.New Russian Bank for Africa?For his part, Louis Gouend, a representative of the Council of African Communities in Russia and president of the Cameroonian diaspora association in Russia, called for special attention to be paid to logistics, as well as investments for the appropriate trade infrastructure, and the possible creation of a new Russian bank specializing in Africa.Finally, Mr. Cheta Nwanze, lead partner and head of research at SBM Intelligence, a Nigeria-based geopolitical affairs think tank, focused his remarks on the importance of Russian grain and fertilizers to Africa, pointing out that in the tropical climates which stretch across much of the continent, wheat grows either very poorly or does not grow at all.Unfortuantely, Nwanze noted, “many” of Africa’s own agricultural transport companies have sought to avoid transporting grain and fertilizers from Russia, fearing Western reprisals in the form of secondary sanctions. In this light, “alternative supply corridors are needed, for example, through Iran,” he said.Tuesday’s event was hosted by Anastasia Alyamovskaya, chief specialist of Rossiya Segodnya’s international cooperation directorate.
https://sputniknews.com/20220629/g-7-is-irrelevant-global-south-holds-west-responsible-for-ukraine-crisis-says-think-tank-chief-1096796871.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220624/guterres-says-sees-real-risk-of-multiple-famines-this-year-1096634627.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220624/how-the-uk-is-doing-its-best-to-stir-a-food-crisis-while-pinning-the-blame-on-russia-1096628806.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220620/wfp-announces-cuts-in-food-rations-for-refugees-in-east-west-africa-due-to-lack-of-funds-1096498394.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0c/1097240574_293:0:3024:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c83297a2b25f1f4c43274983ad999a8d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
africa, food security, russia, conference

Rossiya Segodnya Hosts Virtual Conference Discussing Africa’s Food Security

17:10 GMT 12.07.2022 (Updated: 17:12 GMT 12.07.2022)
© Sputnik / Vladimir TrefilovRossiya Segodnya holds videoconference on food security with African experts
Rossiya Segodnya holds videoconference on food security with African experts - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.07.2022
© Sputnik / Vladimir Trefilov
Subscribe
International
India
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
The US and EU sanctions war against Russia targeting food and fertilizer exports, and constraints on Ukraine’s grains exports caused by the ongoing military crisis in that country have sparked fears of global food shortages and even the risk of famines in the developing world, especially in Africa.
Sputnik parent company Rossiya Segodnya held a virtual round table discussion on Tuesday between Russian and African diplomats, analysts and officials to discuss the subject of ‘Global Challenges to Food Security’.
Specialists discussed a range of topics related to the current food security crisis threatening the planet as it relates to both Africa and the wider world, including its origins, as well as the impact Western restrictions on Russia have had in exacerbating the emergency. Specialists also outlined ways to resolve the crisis.
Oleg Ozerov, Russian ambassador-at-large and head of the secretariat of the Russia-Africa Partnership, emphasized that a consensus had formed among the international community that the current emergency came about long before the escalation of the crisis between the West and Russia over Ukraine in February.
“In the expert community there is a view that the hike in food prices is not accidental, and has the aim of creating a resource imbalance in the international division of labor with and moving toward a new stage of neo-colonial policy toward developing countries,” Ozerov said.
The West’s anti-Russian sanctions have served to create new food security problems for African nations, and the path toward resolving the crisis lies in removing “all the obstacles created by Western countries” to Russian-African cooperation in this field, he said.
The diplomat added that the West’s sanctions have targeted food in spite of assurances not to do so, with key Russian banks dealing in agricultural transactions, including with African countries, slapped with restrictions limiting their ability to carry out their operations.
Ozerov emphasized that food security will be a top priority topic for discussion at the upcoming Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum in St. Petersburg this fall.
Clockwise from left, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and U.S. President Joe Biden attend a working session during of the G7 leaders summit at Castle Elmau in Kruen, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.06.2022
‘G7 Is Irrelevant’: 'Global South' Holds West Responsible For Ukraine Crisis, Says Think-Tank Chief
29 June, 14:41 GMT

Russia a Strategic Partner

Carlos Sardinha, ambassador and director for international cooperation at Angola’s Ministry of External Relations, highlighted Russia’s critical role in matters of his country’s food security, and expressed Luanda’s readiness to expand investment cooperation with the Russian agro sector, and to forge new private and public partnerships. Angola, Sardinha stressed, is not producing enough food domestically to meet the demands of the market, and forecasts have been made that the country will begin to face problems in the field of cereals in September.
“Here, of course, we want to take advantage of the long years of cooperation with the Russian Federation to cooperate in the area of food. Much can be done – we pin our hopes on Russian entrepreneurs who will see a strategic partner in Angola,” Sardinha said.
Oleg Kobiakov, director of the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization’s Russian liaison office, warned that the current crisis is taking the planet away from the UN’s goals of sustainable development aimed at eliminating world hunger, and that even before the Ukraine calamity, the Covid crisis resulted in widespread food insecurity for people in the developing world.
“According to statistics for 2021, the number of people suffering from hunger in the world reached 828 million, which is about 150 million more than in the pre-Covid year 2019,” Kobyakov explained. Other crises, including military conflicts in Africa and Asia, natural disasters, economic upheaval and rampant inflation caused by excessive money-printing, are other factors which helped bring about the current crisis, he said.
“Progress in this area is possible and requires concerted action by all UN member nations,” Kobiakov said, emphasizing that the FAO has proposed the creation of an international fund to support the export of food, fertilizers and energy, particularly to support the interests of developing African nations.
Displaced Somalis who had fled a severe famine in the south of the Horn of Africa country prepare to leave an internally displaced persons camp in Mogadishu January 8, 2012 to resettle back at their respective home regions - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.06.2022
Guterres Says Sees 'Real Risk' of Multiple Famines This Year
24 June, 13:54 GMT

New Russian Bank for Africa?

For his part, Louis Gouend, a representative of the Council of African Communities in Russia and president of the Cameroonian diaspora association in Russia, called for special attention to be paid to logistics, as well as investments for the appropriate trade infrastructure, and the possible creation of a new Russian bank specializing in Africa.
“Western banks have always been involved in financial settlements, and today all of these [links] have been ripped up. But I believe that this question is being solved, and one possibility, I think, would be to open a Russian bank in Africa,” Gouend said, adding that its creation could “significantly simplify settlements between countries.”
Finally, Mr. Cheta Nwanze, lead partner and head of research at SBM Intelligence, a Nigeria-based geopolitical affairs think tank, focused his remarks on the importance of Russian grain and fertilizers to Africa, pointing out that in the tropical climates which stretch across much of the continent, wheat grows either very poorly or does not grow at all.
A combine harvester gathers grain from a field in Ukraine (file). - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.06.2022
How the UK is Doing Its Best to Stir a Food Crisis While Pinning the Blame on Russia
24 June, 12:47 GMT
Unfortuantely, Nwanze noted, “many” of Africa’s own agricultural transport companies have sought to avoid transporting grain and fertilizers from Russia, fearing Western reprisals in the form of secondary sanctions. In this light, “alternative supply corridors are needed, for example, through Iran,” he said.
“The world needs a more honest economic system, one that is not dictated by only one group of countries or people,” the researcher stressed.
Tuesday’s event was hosted by Anastasia Alyamovskaya, chief specialist of Rossiya Segodnya’s international cooperation directorate.
People who fled the war from May Tsemre, Addi Arkay and Zarima gather around in a temporarily built internally displaced people (IDP) camp to receive their first bags of wheat from the World Food Programme (WFP) in Ethiopia, on September 15, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.06.2022
WFP Announces Cuts in Food Rations for Refugees in East, West Africa Due to Lack of Funds
20 June, 17:13 GMT
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала