J. Lo Urges Britney Spears to 'Stay Strong' as Pop Icon Quotes Her in Since-Deleted Post
J. Lo Urges Britney Spears to 'Stay Strong' as Pop Icon Quotes Her in Since-Deleted Post
Earlier, Britney Spears defended her right to post raunchy snaps of herself on her social media pages, saying she was just expressing herself after her 13-year... 14.08.2022, Sputnik International
Jennifer Lopez offered her support to Britney Spears on social media on August 12, using the word "stay" and the strong arm emoji amid an avalanche of public criticism from the "Toxic" singer's ex-husband Kevin Federline.Lopez re-shared on her Instagram* Stories a since-deleted post by Spears that featured a photo of the two of them at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2001. Spears had added the caption:The American pop star had also inserted a quote from Lopez, "As Jennifer Lopez once said 'You look right down that camera and tell every little girl in the world to get loud and never ever back down to giving light to injustice !”J. Lo appeared moved by the gesture, placing three heart emojis in Spears' comments section.Earlier, Britney Spears defended herself against ex-husband Kevin Federline’s public disapproval of her nude images on social media following the end of her 13-year conservatorship.The ex-backup dancer, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007, also claimed that their two teenage sons, Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, had been avoiding the singer because of her frequent nude posts.Spears fired back at Federline’s “hurtful” claims, saying she had a “right to express my body, mouth, eyes, heart and feet and show whatever I want."*Activity of Meta (Facebook and Instagram) is banned in Russia over extremism.
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
Earlier, Britney Spears defended her right to post raunchy snaps of herself on her social media pages, saying she was just expressing herself after her 13-year conservatorship ended last year. The “Toxic” singer’s ex-husband, Kevin Federline, publicly rebuked her for the succession of nude photo dumps.
*Activity of Meta (Facebook and Instagram) is banned in Russia over extremism.
