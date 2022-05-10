https://sputniknews.com/20220510/britney-spears-nude-photo-dump-on-social-media-triggers-concerns-pop-icon-is-crying-for-help-1095390252.html

Britney Spears' Nude Photo Dump on Social Media Triggers Concerns Pop Icon is 'Crying for Help'

Earlier in May, the chanteuse lashed out against her father Jamie, who, until last year, had been in charge of her conservatorship for 13 years. She claimed in... 10.05.2022, Sputnik International

Just weeks after announcing in an Instagram* post that she was expecting a baby with her partner Sam Asghari, American pop star Britney Spears has sparked concerns among her more than 40 million followers.Spears, 40, posted six nude photos of the same pose to her official Instagram account, using a pink heart emoji where Adam and Eve used a fig leaf.The 'Baby One More Time' vocalist who already has two teenage sons from her marriage with Kevin Federline, captioned her post with the message:The photo "dump" came just a few days after Spears posted a nude photo of herself holding her dog, Sawyer.Fans were split in their reaction, with some questioning what was driving the celebrity to continue posting random nude images of herself.Some even suggested that Spears, who was released from a 13-year controversial conservatorship last year, needed professional help.In the comments section, fans argued that Britney Spears appeared to be “sick” and “crying for help."Others pointed out that the “conservatorship was in place for a reason".Still others feared that the singer’s erratic actions could “harm” her children.On Twitter, users were similarly divided. Some applauded the 'Toxic' singer for “taking back control.”It was the singer's social media posts that inspired the massive public campaign to release her from the conservatorship.The arrangement set in place in 2008 gave her father Jamie Spears control over her personal and financial affairs, and even had a say in her matters pertaining to birth control for more than a decade.Spears had filed for conservatorship of his daughter, claiming she was not legally well enough to make her own decisions after her nervous breakdown that followed her split from Kevin Federline in 2007.The conservatorship lasted until November 2021, when the judge officially terminated it after Britney's bombshell revelations in court that she had been suffering psychologically for years over the restrictions enforced by the conservatorship. The singer told the court that her conservatorship had been "abusive" and she called for those responsible, including her father, to be jailed.In a recent post on Instagram, the pop icon also accused her father of ruining the "deep seed" of her existence.*Instagram is banned in Russia because of extremist activities

