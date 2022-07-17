https://sputniknews.com/20220717/ben-affleck-and-jennifer-lopez-obtain-marriage-license-in-clark-county-nevada--1097404231.html

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Obtain Marriage License in Clark County, Nevada

After Affleck and Lopez's initial split, Lopez married Marc Anthony, an American singer and songwriter known for his Latin and salsa music, while Affleck, 49, started a relationship with Jennifer Garner, 50, whom he shared a marriage with for 10 years before an amicable divorce in 2018. On Saturday, Bennifer, a combination of the couple's first names, finally became official. The couple eloped in Clark County, N.V., home to Las Vegas, the marriage capital of the world, where around 120,000 couples get hitched every year. A source confirmed to TMZ that the two are officially married and can now begin referring to each other as “husband” and “wife”.In April of this year, Lopez and Affleck revealed that they were engaged for the second time two decades following their first engagement! Ben proposed to JLo with an emerald cut, pale green diamond engagement ring—not entirely unlike the ring he used when he first proposed to her in 2002: a rare, pink diamond ring.Jenny Luker, president of Platinum Guild International USA, estimates that Lopez’s bright green engagement ring set with side white diamonds from this year is likely double the cost of her first ring and is allegedly worth around $10 million.The couple is reportedly searching for a home together in Beverly Hills. TMZ reports that at least four moving trucks as well as Lopez’s personal vehicle were spotted at a luxurious estate in the city known as a favorite residential area for many celebrities in southern California. The home was reportedly owned by Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman, and it’s estimated to have been sold to the newlyweds for around $60 million.

