https://sputniknews.com/20220813/britney-spears-defends-raunchy-nude-pics-after-her-body-was-manipulated-abused--torn-1099556578.html
Britney Spears Defends Raunchy Nude Pics After Her Body Was 'Manipulated, Abused & Torn'
Britney Spears Defends Raunchy Nude Pics After Her Body Was 'Manipulated, Abused & Torn'
Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari rushed to defend the Princess of Pop earlier, after her ex-husband Kevin Federline ripped her for posting nude photos on... 13.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-13T15:10+0000
2022-08-13T15:10+0000
2022-08-13T15:10+0000
britney spears
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/17/1089339030_0:115:2048:1268_1920x0_80_0_0_8f80f75ff0465c39be283dcafc59d5c4.jpg
Britney Spears has furiously defended her right to upload various tantalizing naked snaps of herself to her social media pages.Ever since her 13-year conservatorship at the hands of her father, Jamie, came to an end last year, the “Toxic” hitmaker has made a succession of photo dumps of nude photos on her official Instagram* account, often using a pink heart emoji to cover herself for modesty.The songstress, 40, weighed in on some of the criticism, telling her over 42 million followers:“Conservative Diplomatic Voice… I had everything but broken inside! I never wanted to be the girls who show their bodies! Bulls**t! Try being covered for 4 months with no keys. I have the right to express my body, mouth, eyes, heart and feet and show whatever I want."The “Baby One More Time” vocalist who shares two teenage sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline continued:Reflecting on her latest track, a remake of Hold Me Closer featuring Sir Elton John, she added:"Psss bane if song is Hold Me Closer pssss own own own!"Fans praised the singer in the comments section for “coming back with a vengeance" and supported her by saying that she didn’t “owe the world sh*t."Previously, Britney Spears even elicited reproach from Federline over her nude pics. Federline had claimed in a Daily Mail interview on August 6 that the boys had “decided they are not seeing her right now.” He alleged that the teens didn’t attend Spears’ June wedding to Sam Asghari because of her frequent nude Instagram* posts.In response, in two now-deleted posts, Asghari, 28, blasted the accusation, penning:Asghari insisted that Spears was simply using the pics as a means of expressing herself now that her 13-year conservatorship has ended.“Eventually if not already they will realize their mothers choices are harmless and an expression of newly found freedom. There is nothing to be embarrassed about just lots of things to be proud of,” wrote Asghari.*Activity of Meta (Facebook and Instagram) is banned in Russia over extremism.
https://sputniknews.com/20220510/britney-spears-nude-photo-dump-on-social-media-triggers-concerns-pop-icon-is-crying-for-help-1095390252.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220718/britney-spears-posts-dramatic-slowed-down-version-of-her-1998-single-baby-one-more-time-1097406524.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/17/1089339030_0:0:2048:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_933e894def14d44278306c6bb568dad5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
britney spears
Britney Spears Defends Raunchy Nude Pics After Her Body Was 'Manipulated, Abused & Torn'
Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari rushed to defend the Princess of Pop earlier, after her ex-husband Kevin Federline ripped her for posting nude photos on social media. Spears was just expressing herself now that her 13-year conservatorship has ended, insisted Asghari.
Britney Spears has furiously defended her right to upload various tantalizing naked snaps
of herself to her social media pages.
Ever since her 13-year conservatorship at the hands of her father, Jamie, came to an end last year, the “Toxic” hitmaker has made a succession of photo dumps of nude photos on her official Instagram* account, often using a pink heart emoji to cover herself for modesty.
The songstress, 40, weighed in on some of the criticism, telling
her over 42 million followers:
“Conservative Diplomatic Voice… I had everything but broken inside! I never wanted to be the girls who show their bodies! Bulls**t! Try being covered for 4 months with no keys. I have the right to express my body, mouth, eyes, heart and feet and show whatever I want."
The “Baby One More Time” vocalist who shares two teenage sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline continued:
"My body was manipulated, abused, and torn by people, not my friends. I have beautiful friends who give me joy and lift my a** higher every day. If my shallow smile approach offends anyone which I only have learned to copy. So sorry! Psss come on icons, who we be fooling?!"
Reflecting on her latest track, a remake of Hold Me Closer featuring Sir Elton John, she added:
"Psss bane if song is Hold Me Closer pssss own own own!"
Fans praised the singer in the comments section for “coming back with a vengeance" and supported her by saying that she didn’t “owe the world sh*t."
Previously, Britney Spears even elicited reproach from Federline over her nude pics. Federline had claimed in a Daily Mail interview on August 6 that the boys had “decided they are not seeing her right now.” He alleged that the teens didn’t attend Spears’ June wedding to Sam Asghari because of her frequent nude Instagram* posts.
In response, in two now-deleted posts, Asghari, 28, blasted the accusation, penning:
“Even if there was truth to her kids being ashamed of their mothers choices and positive body image they wouldn’t be the 1st teenagers embarrassed of their parents. Most kids are embarrassed of their parents at one point. The mere presence of a parent can humiliate a teenager. It’s so common it has been a storyline used over and over on TV and in Films for decades.”
Asghari insisted that Spears was simply using the pics as a means of expressing herself now that her 13-year conservatorship
has ended.
“Eventually if not already they will realize their mothers choices are harmless and an expression of newly found freedom. There is nothing to be embarrassed about just lots of things to be proud of,” wrote Asghari.
*Activity of Meta (Facebook and Instagram) is banned in Russia over extremism.