https://sputniknews.com/20220813/britney-spears-defends-raunchy-nude-pics-after-her-body-was-manipulated-abused--torn-1099556578.html

Britney Spears Defends Raunchy Nude Pics After Her Body Was 'Manipulated, Abused & Torn'

Britney Spears Defends Raunchy Nude Pics After Her Body Was 'Manipulated, Abused & Torn'

Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari rushed to defend the Princess of Pop earlier, after her ex-husband Kevin Federline ripped her for posting nude photos on... 13.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-13T15:10+0000

2022-08-13T15:10+0000

2022-08-13T15:10+0000

britney spears

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/17/1089339030_0:115:2048:1268_1920x0_80_0_0_8f80f75ff0465c39be283dcafc59d5c4.jpg

Britney Spears has furiously defended her right to upload various tantalizing naked snaps of herself to her social media pages.Ever since her 13-year conservatorship at the hands of her father, Jamie, came to an end last year, the “Toxic” hitmaker has made a succession of photo dumps of nude photos on her official Instagram* account, often using a pink heart emoji to cover herself for modesty.The songstress, 40, weighed in on some of the criticism, telling her over 42 million followers:“Conservative Diplomatic Voice… I had everything but broken inside! I never wanted to be the girls who show their bodies! Bulls**t! Try being covered for 4 months with no keys. I have the right to express my body, mouth, eyes, heart and feet and show whatever I want."The “Baby One More Time” vocalist who shares two teenage sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline continued:Reflecting on her latest track, a remake of Hold Me Closer featuring Sir Elton John, she added:"Psss bane if song is Hold Me Closer pssss own own own!"Fans praised the singer in the comments section for “coming back with a vengeance" and supported her by saying that she didn’t “owe the world sh*t."Previously, Britney Spears even elicited reproach from Federline over her nude pics. Federline had claimed in a Daily Mail interview on August 6 that the boys had “decided they are not seeing her right now.” He alleged that the teens didn’t attend Spears’ June wedding to Sam Asghari because of her frequent nude Instagram* posts.In response, in two now-deleted posts, Asghari, 28, blasted the accusation, penning:Asghari insisted that Spears was simply using the pics as a means of expressing herself now that her 13-year conservatorship has ended.“Eventually if not already they will realize their mothers choices are harmless and an expression of newly found freedom. There is nothing to be embarrassed about just lots of things to be proud of,” wrote Asghari.*Activity of Meta (Facebook and Instagram) is banned in Russia over extremism.

https://sputniknews.com/20220510/britney-spears-nude-photo-dump-on-social-media-triggers-concerns-pop-icon-is-crying-for-help-1095390252.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220718/britney-spears-posts-dramatic-slowed-down-version-of-her-1998-single-baby-one-more-time-1097406524.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

britney spears