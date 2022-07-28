https://sputniknews.com/20220728/china-will-not-tolerate-pentagon-attempts-to-pressure-army-to-army-relations-mod-warns-1097885212.html

China ‘Will Not Tolerate’ Pentagon Attempts to Pressure Army-to-Army Relations, MoD Warns

China ‘Will Not Tolerate’ Pentagon Attempts to Pressure Army-to-Army Relations, MoD Warns

House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s possible upcoming trip to Taiwan has dramatically exacerbated tensions between Washington and Beijing, with... 28.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-28T11:42+0000

2022-07-28T11:42+0000

2022-07-28T11:42+0000

china

united states

taiwan

nancy pelosi

chinese military

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103551/25/1035512559_0:228:3500:2197_1920x0_80_0_0_5e474f02ceebc4f24783dd7a908a9441.jpg

China “will not tolerate” attempts to pressure the People’s Liberation Army via interactions with its American counterparts, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Senior Colonel Wu Qian has indicated.“Inter-army contacts between China and the United States are an important component of Chinese-American relations. We appreciate these ties, but in the process of interaction will adhere to our own principles,” Wu said in a briefing with reporters on Thursday.Wu also commented on the Pentagon’s stepped up military activity around China in recent days, calling these actions “provocative” and assuring that Beijing would “take rational, effective, safe and professional measures to counter the United States.”Earlier this week, Sputnik reported on a buildup of US naval might in South Asia amid tensions related to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s possible trip to Taiwan in August during her broader tour of the region. On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that the Pentagon was developing contingency plans to ‘protect’ Pelosi if she makes good on plans to visit the island. China has long decried all forms of official interaction between US and Taiwanese officials. Pelosi is ranked as the third most powerful official in Washington, and would be tasked with taking up the presidency if something were to happen to Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.Beijing has repeatedly decried the potential trip, and Chinese English-language media have recently warned that the visit would dramatically ramp up tensions, and have even recommended that PLA warplanes accompany Pelosi’s plane during her visit. This week, sources told the South China Morning Post that the PRC could even impose a no-fly zone to try to thwart the diplomatic tour.White House officials have distanced themselves from Pelosi’s potential trip, saying the speaker makes her own decisions, and it’s up to her to decide the correct course of action. Earlier this month, President Biden told reporters that the US military didn’t think the visit would be a good idea. Taiwanese officials have warned that canceling the trip might have a “chilling effect” on the island’s security.Chinese ‘Threat’The Chinese MoD spokesman suggested there were two main reasons for US officials to make statements about the danger purportedly posed by the PRC and its military. “The first is to make excuses for [the US’s] own military development through hyping up threats. The second is to smear China to serve its strategic purpose of containing and suppressing the nation,” he said.Wu assured that the PLA is and will remain a “staunch force for safeguarding world peace,” and that “the development and growth of the Chinese military cannot be changed by any others’ will, and no force can stop it.”

https://sputniknews.com/20220727/us-carrier-battle-group-steams-toward-taiwan-as-pelosi-invites-more-lawmakers-on-island-visit-1097864634.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220727/chinese-army-may-impose-no-fly-zone-to-thwart-pelosis-visit-to-taiwan-reports-say-1097841720.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220725/south-china-sea-not-a-safari-park-for-countries-outside-the-region-chinese-foreign-minister-says-1097773901.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

china, united states, taiwan, nancy pelosi, chinese military