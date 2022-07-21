https://sputniknews.com/20220721/pelosi-says-she-wont-discuss-potential-taiwan-trip-as-biden-urges-her-to-ditch-plans-1097667224.html

Pelosi Says She Won’t Discuss Potential Taiwan Trip as Biden Urges Her to Ditch Plans

The House Speaker planned to visit Taiwan in April, but had to reschedule after contracting COVID-19. On Tuesday, the Financial Times reported that the visit... 21.07.2022, Sputnik International

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has refused to comment on her possible upcoming trip to Taiwan, telling reporters Thursday that she doesn’t “ever discuss [her] travel plans.”On Wednesday, President Biden publicly urged Pelosi not to proceed with the possible trip.On Tuesday, on the heels of a Financial Times report that Pelosi would visit Taiwan in August as part of a regional tour, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned Washington of the consequences of such a trip. Beijing, he said, would take “resolute and forceful measures” if the senior official, who is third in line for succession to the US presidency if something were to happen to the president and vice president, did not cancel her reported plans.Pelosi’s potential trip would be the first of its kind in a quarter century, with then- Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich traveling to the territory in 1997 to meet with then-Taiwanese president Lee Teng-hui to encourage “stronger engagement” between Washington and Taipei. During that trip, Gingrich made remarks which President Biden would echo decades later, saying he assured Lee that “we will defend Taiwan. Period,” and that “if you can be respectful but firm, you can get a long way with China.”Much has changed since 1997, with the People’s Republic becoming the world’s second largest economy (and largest in gross domestic product by purchasing power parity terms), and building up its missile, air and naval might substantially.US media predicted several scenarios for a potential Chinese response to Pelosi visiting the island, including bigger aerial incursions into Taiwan’s self-proclaimed air defense identification zone, or even into the Taiwan Strait median line between the island and the mainland, missile tests or drills near Taiwan, or even a bid to send fighter jets to accompany the congressional leader during her flight on route to the island, as recommended by Global Times former editor-in-chief Hu Xijin in an op-ed Tuesday.“If Pelosi, a fellow Democrat with US President Joe Biden, visits Taiwan, no one will believe it is because Biden ‘cannot control her.’ People are more likely to believe that her visit is part of Washington’s tactic of ‘good cop/bad cop,” Hu wrote.While Beijing congratulated Biden on his 2020 victory and expressed hopes that the Democrat would restore "healthy and stable,” relations and “win-win” cooperation between the world’s economic giants after Donald Trump’s trade wars, it soon found Biden to be almost as troublesome as his predecessor, and in some ways more so, with the Taiwan question playing a central role.Over the past year-and-a-half, Biden has repeatedly ratcheted up tensions with Beijing by pledging to “defend” Taiwan from a Chinese “invasion,” forcing the White House to enter damage control mode to assure China that the long-held US policy of strategic ambiguity remains unchanged.In Taipei, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party have taken advantage of the Biden administration’s soft touch approach to try to forge new links with the United States, both bilaterally and at international venues such as the “Democracy Summit” hosted by Biden late last year.Last month, Beijing reiterated its demands that the US “stop all forms of official interaction with Taiwan, stop negotiating agreements with implications of sovereignty and of official nature, and refrain from sending any wrong signal to the ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces.”

