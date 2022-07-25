https://sputniknews.com/20220725/taipei-worried-possible-pelosi-visit-cancellation-may-have-chilling-effect-on-islands-security-1097783015.html

Taiwan Worried Possible Pelosi Visit Cancellation May Have ‘Chilling Effect’ on Island’s Security

Beijing has repeatedly criticized Washington for maintaining official contact with Taipei, claiming that the policy infringes on China's sovereignty and... 25.07.2022, Sputnik International

Taiwan is reportedly concerned that the fallout from the White House dispute over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s possible visit to Taipei may further compromise the island’s security, according to the Financial Times (FT).The newspaper cited unnamed Taiwanese security sources as saying that the island is trapped between the risk that Beijing would “punish” Taipei for receiving Pelosi and the risk that Washington would cancel the trip, opening the door for China to have a say in US-Taiwan relations. Pelosi is reportedly due to visit the island in August.The insiders also stressed that they were concerned that Beijing might retaliate if Pelosi goes ahead with her trip. The sources added that US President Joe Biden is due to hold a phone call with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in the near future, “and maybe they [White House officials] are anxious that nothing should disrupt that [the conversation]”.Separately, the sources told the FT that the Biden administration has not discussed its considerations about Pelosi’s planned visit with the Taiwanese government. “A lot of discussions are quite speculative and hypothetical. We haven’t had much info from the Biden administration,” they asserted.The claims followed CNN reporting last week that the US is concerned that China could declare a no-fly zone over Taiwanese airspace or scramble fighter jets further into Taiwan’s air defense zone as a response to Pelosi’s potential visit.Last week, President Joe Biden was lukewarm on the possible trip, telling reporters that “I think that the military thinks it’s not a good idea right now, but I don’t know what the status of it is,” adding that he plans to speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping “within the next ten days”.In turn, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned Washington of the consequences of Pelosi’s potential visit, promising “forceful measures to resolutely respond and counteract”.Beijing-Washington Tensions Over Taiwan The developments come amid ongoing China-US tensions over Taiwan, which have spiked dramatically during President Joe Biden's tenure following repeated promises to come to the island’s defense if it were “invaded” by China.Late last year, Taiwan's Defense Ministry revealed that over 600 US military personnel have visited the island since 2019, in contravention of China-US agreements and the One-China policy.On top of that, the US has repeatedly sent its warships to the Taiwan Strait, with Beijing dubbing such missions provocations and slamming Washington as the "destroyer of peace and stability" and "a security risk creator” in the region.

