https://sputniknews.com/20220725/south-china-sea-not-a-safari-park-for-countries-outside-the-region-chinese-foreign-minister-says-1097773901.html

South China Sea Not a ‘Safari Park’ for Countries Outside the Region, Chinese Foreign Minister Says

South China Sea Not a ‘Safari Park’ for Countries Outside the Region, Chinese Foreign Minister Says

Beijing has been consistent in its criticism of the US and other Western navies for carrying out freedom of navigation exercises (FONOPs) in nearby waters... 25.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-25T11:31+0000

2022-07-25T11:31+0000

2022-07-25T11:31+0000

china

asean

south china sea

wang yi

us

asia-pacific

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1b/1095830372_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e54b7ba9ea7eaf8b2249859fe7494202.jpg

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi has urged the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to reject outside interference in the South China Sea, saying that it isn’t a “safari park” for governments outside the region, Chinese state media reported.Wang made the remarks at an online symposium to mark the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration on the Conduct (DOC) of Parties in the South China Sea, the first official document calling for a resolution of the SCS dispute at a regional level.Wang said that “extraterritorial powers” are deliberately provoking conflict in the region for the purpose of maintaining their “hegemony”, suggesting that the governments of states outside the region should only be welcomed if they intend to promote “peace and cooperation”.His remarks came ahead of a crucial meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indonesian President Joko Widodo this week. Indonesia is the headquarters of ASEAN and its most influential economy.The US and its Asia-Pacific allies, including Japan and Australia, have charged that Beijing is making “illegal claims” in the South China Sea and East China Sea, where Beijing is involved in maritime disputes with several of its neighbors —Japan, Vietnam, and the Philippines.In a major speech at Singapore’s Shangri-la Dialogue last month, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that there had been an “alarming increase in the number of unsafe aerial intercepts and confrontations at sea” by People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and vessels. Austin’s allegations about an increasing number of encounters in the region were echoed by chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, who is currently on a visit to the Asia-Pacific region.During a stopover in the Indonesian capital Jakarta, Milley accused Beijing of becoming more “aggressive” in its behavior, not only in the South and East China Seas, but across the Asia-Pacific region.

https://sputniknews.com/20220512/us-navy-alleges-china-creating-an-umbrella-to-deny-washington-military-access-in-western-pacific-1095454133.html

china

south china sea

asia-pacific

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dhairya Maheshwari

china, asean, south china sea, wang yi, us, asia-pacific