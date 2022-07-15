https://sputniknews.com/20220715/its-personal--vitriolic-bojo-reportedly-urging-ousted-tory-candidates-to-back-anyone-but-rishi-1097330090.html

‘Its Personal & Vitriolic’: BoJo Reportedly Urging Ousted Tory Candidates to Back ‘Anyone But Rishi’

Boris Johnson, who is currently caretaker Prime Minister after his resignation on July 7 amid the latest scandal to rock Downing Street, is pushing for ousted Tory leadership candidates to back “anyone but Rishi” Sunak, reported The Times.Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt have maintained their places at the front of the Tory leadership race after Thursday’s second round vote, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss came third, with Attorney General Suella Braverman eliminated. Kemi Badenoch and Tom Tugendhat have also made it through.While stopping short of publicly endorsing any of the hopefuls jostling to take his place at No 10, Johnson is believed to have conferred on the issue with the candidates defeated in the two previous rounds of voting.The shell-shock resignations of Johnson’s then-Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid on July 5 had set in motion a domino effect, with a succession of ministers following in their wake and dealing a crushing blow to Johnson’s premiership.Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is believed to be secretly favoured by Boris Johnson as his successor. Truss has already been publicly backed by some of his cabinet allies, such as Nadine Dorries, Jabob Rees-Mogg and the defeated Suella Braverman.Penny Mordaunt’s candidacy is also one that Johnson is reportedly prepared to accept as long as it means Rishi Sunak will be denied a win in the leadership election.According to another source cited by The Times, Boris Johnson had voiced concerns that the ex-Chancellor might go “soft” on Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and ease sanctions on Moscow over the Ukraine crisis.However, this was denied by a Sunak ally, who was quoted as insisting that, “Rishi led the way in enforcing the toughest sanctions on Russia and ensured that our allies followed suit.”In response to the report, an ally of Boris Johnson told the publication that while it was untrue the caretaker PM wanted “anyone but Rishi,” he did harbor resentment over his resignation, which had precipitated his downfall.It was added that Boris Johnson intended to remain an active backbencher in the Commons after he leaves Downing Street when a Conservative Party leadership election winner is confirmed on 5 September.Regular interventions can be anticipated from Johnson on the three issues that he regards as his legacy: Brexit, Ukraine and the ‘Levelling Up’ agenda.Debate ShowdownMeanwhile, the heat is on in the Tory race to No 10, with five contenders left after the second round voting on July 14.Ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak picked up 101 votes, Minister of State for Trade Policy Penny Mordaunt, gained 83, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss - 64, the former Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch - 49 and Tom Tugendhat - 32.Suella Braverman got 27 votes - five fewer than she had in Wednesday's first round of the contest – and was eliminated from the race.The five hopefuls are now facing their first televised debate. The Friday showdown is hosted by Channel 4 at 7.30pm. Sunday’s debates will come on ITV, and Tuesday on Sky News.The tone for the event was set by Suella Braverman, who lunched an attack on Penny Mordaunt. She insisted she would not back Mordaunt because of previous remarks on trans rights, and opted to throw her support behind Liz Truss.She claimed that Truss, was a candidate that could “unleash the opportunities of Brexit” and cut taxes.Truss will need to secure almost all of Braverman’s 27 votes if she hoped to close the gap with Mordaunt, whose support grew the most in this stage of the voting.A YouGov poll of Tory party members carried out ahead of the Thursday vote put Penny Mordaunt in first place.As 879 Conservative Party members were asked who they would vote for if given a choice between just two names, Mordaunt was shown winning against every competitor.Meanwhile, with 101 votes after the second round, Sunak is steadily closing in on the 120 votes required to guarantee a place in the final two.Tory MPs need to whittle down the field to this final number by the de facto July 21 deadline, when the House of Commons breaks for summer recess.Then it will be up to a postal ballot of Tory members to choose the winner, with the result announced on 5 September.

