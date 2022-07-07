https://sputniknews.com/20220707/boris-johnson-delivers-speech-at-downing-street-amid-resignation-expectations-1097062463.html

Boris Johnson Quits as Conservative Party Leader & Prime Minister

From “Partygate” to “sleaze” scandals, Boris Johnson's government has been consistently under fire for allegedly flying in the face of rules and propriety... 07.07.2022, Sputnik International

Boris Johnson has announced that he is resigning as Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister.Boris Johnson continued by thanking those who voted Conservative in the last General Election, saying:"To [the] new leader... I say I will give you as much support as I can. And to you, the British public. I know that there will be many people who are relieved and perhaps quite a few who will also be disappointed. And I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world. But them's the breaks," said Johnson.He confirmed he will serve as Prime Minister "until a new leader is in place".Boris Johnson’s rocky tenure at No 10 has come to an end. The ‘botched’ handling of sexual misconduct allegations against ex-Tory deputy chief whip Christopher Pincher became the scandal that pulled the plug on Johnson’s premiership.The events leading up to Boris Johnson’s resignation were set in motion by shock departures of his Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Tuesday.Johnson’s two most senior ministers sent in their letters of resignation minutes after the Prime Minister gave an interview admitting he should not have appointed disgraced Tory MP Chris Pincher as deputy chief whip in February having known about his predatory sexual behavior.Initially, No 10 claimed that Johnson knew nothing of the Tamworth MP's reputation after Pincher was accused of groping two men at a private members' club last week, prompting a slew of revelations about his previous conduct.After Javid and Sunak left, over the next 24 hours, dozens followed, triggering speculation of an imminent challenge to Boris Johnson’s premiership.The British Prime Minister faced a grilling at Wednesday’s PMQs, where the Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, read out allegations against Chris Pincher in a "reminder to all those propping up this PM how serious this situation is."‘Final Ultimatum’On Wednesday, reports surfaced saying that a delegation of cabinet ministers had gone to Downing Street to tell the PM he should resign.Purportedly including Home Secretary Priti Patel, freshly appointed Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, Transport Secretary Shapps, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, and others, the group was said to have delivered a "final ultimatum" to Johnson, according to Sky News, adding "you go or we do".In response, Boris Johnson reportedly adopted a defiant mood, according to sources cited by UK media outlets.‘Sleaze’ & Scandal-Mired TenureAs reports came in Thursday that Boris Johnson had agreed to resign as Conservative leader, to continue as Prime Minister until the autumn, it became clear that the current scandal to rock No 10 was likely to become historically the most damning for the PM.Downing Street’s ‘bungled’ handling of disgraced ex- Tory deputy chief whip Christopher Pincher groping claims is definitely not the first row to plunge Boris Johnson’s government into the crosshairs. No 10 has been forced to battle a consistent barrage of allegations.‘Botched Prorogation’Since Boris Johnson's term as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom began on July 24, 2019, his critics have often accused him of disrespecting government procedure and “bending rules” whenever it suits him. This was the case when he asked Queen Elizabeth II to prorogue Parliament in august 2019 for five weeks at the height of a political crisis over Brexit. The length of the prorogation - a formal mechanism to end a session of parliament – was to ostensibly narrow options of rebel MPs hoping to pass anti-no-deal Brexit legislation.The monarch had rubber-stamped the request acting on Johnson’s advice, which was later ruled to be unlawful by the Supreme Court of the UK, with the according order quashed. The ruling prompted accusations that Boris Johnson's government had deliberately misled the monarch as part of its strategy to secure Brexit.Adopting a contrite stance, Johnson personally apologized for embarrassing the monarch, according to the Sunday Times.Patel ‘Bullying’Yet another example of Boris Johnson's stance on parliamentary rules and standards is his decision to back his Home Secretary, Priti Patel, after an investigation into allegations that she bullied staff.A probe had been launched in March 2020, following the resignation of top civil servant at the Home Office, Sir Philip Rutnam, who alleged staff felt Patel had "created fear". The inquiry found that Patel breached the Ministerial Code and did not "treat her civil servants with consideration and respect," committing "behaviour that can be described as bullying." Boris Johnson's adviser on the ministerial code, Sir Alex Allan, resigned after the PM rejected his findings, saying he did not think Patel was a bully and had "full confidence" in herFlat RefurbishmentIn 2021, data obtained from correspondence between Boris Johnson and a Tory peer, David Brownlow, who financed the now-notorious refurbishment of his flat at No 11 Downing Street triggered fresh accusations of corruption leveled at the PM.WhatsApp messages had revealed Johnson had asked the donor for funds on work that reportedly cost around £200,000 ($280,000). Johnson did not report the donations and as a result, the Conservative Party was fined £17,800 by the Electoral Commission in December last year.Paterson Lobbying ScandalLast year, Boris Johnson was slammed for trying to force Conservative MPs to vote in favor of overturning the suspension of a fellow Tory MP - Owen Paterson.The ex-cabinet minister had been facing a 30-day suspension amid claims he committed "egregious" breach of lobbying rules. It was only backlash that prompted Johnson to U-turn on the mulled decision, with Paterson quitting as MP. At the subsequent by-election in December, the Liberal Democrats swooped in to claim Paterson's seat – previously securely held by the Tories.‘Partygate’The so-called “Partygate” row initially appeared to be the one that might be the most damaging for Johnson.The PM had faced months of damaging revelations of alcohol-fueled ‘parties’ at Downing Street in 2020 -2021 in defiance of strict COVID-19 lockdown rules. A report published in May by senior civil servant Sue Gray stated that many of the gatherings should not have been allowed to happen, and urged senior leadership to “bear responsibility for this culture of rule-breaking.”Johnson himself was issued a fine by London's Metropolitan Police for attending one such gathering, which he claimed he believed was a work event.Johnson's handling of the scandal triggered numerous calls from the opposition and rebel Tories for the PM to step down.However, the Prime Minister managed to scrape through his MPs’ vote of no confidence on 6 June, but 148 of his Tories – 41 per cent of the total – had refused to back him. This granted him 12 months' immunity from another leadership challenge.Boris Johnson was also dealt a double hammer blow after the Conservatives lost the Wakefield and Tiverton and Honiton by elections on June 23, prompting the party co-chair Oliver Dowden to resign. Labour claimed Wakefield, while the Liberal Democrats snatched Tiverton and Honiton.Tory rebels had set their hopes on tweaking party rules to allow a sooner challenge to Johnson’s leadership by securing key posts on the 1922 Committee in charge of leadership contests. The committee had been set to decide whether it should change the rules to allow a fresh vote of no confidence on Johnson, with the PM’s resignation putting paid to that.

