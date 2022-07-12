https://sputniknews.com/20220712/lizz-truss-vows-tax-cuts-from-day-one-as-rivals-to-frontrunner-rishi-sunak-jostle-for-no-10-1097210620.html

Liz Truss Promises Tax Cuts ‘From Day One’ as Rivals of Favorite Rishi Sunak Vie for No 10

Liz Truss Promises Tax Cuts ‘From Day One’ as Rivals of Favorite Rishi Sunak Vie for No 10

On Monday, July 11, Chair of the backbench 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, announced a timetable for the Tory leadership contest, triggered by the... 12.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-12T05:56+0000

2022-07-12T05:56+0000

2022-07-12T06:00+0000

uk

boris johnson

liz truss

rishi sunak

tory

uk conservative party

tax cuts

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/03/1096905655_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ef77f05500c792c1f273d17451439788.jpg

As the race to replace Boris Johnson as Conservative Party leader and prime minister officially kicks off this Tuesday, the focus has been sharply thrown on tax policies.Launching her bid on Monday, Liz Truss, UK Foreign Secretary, vowed to cut tax from “day one” in office, “to help people deal with the cost of living,” in an article for The Telegraph.Truss appeared to launch a direct attack at her rival and current frontrunner in the race, Rishi Sunak, and his policies as Chancellor of the Exchequer under Johnson’s premiership.She also touted her intention to “get back to Conservative values.”“I will fight the election as a Conservative and govern as a Conservative,” she stated.Earlier, one of Truss’s closest allies, Kwasi Kwarteng, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, openly hit out at the ex-chancellor’s economic plan, insisting his tax hikes did not “make any sense whatsoever”.“Tax rates are very, very high. Do we want to continue on that path or reset or try something else?” he queried, as he added that Truss had argued privately against the national insurance rise introduced by Sunak to fund the NHS.Conservative lawmaker Tom Tugendhat, when pitching himself as a successor to Johnson, said that he had been one of a few Tory MPs to vote against the national insurance “tax on jobs”.The immediate prospect of tax cuts was also dangled by two other leadership candidates.Penny Mordaunt, the trade minister, vowed to slash by half the VAT on fuel and raise the income tax thresholds for basic and middle-earners in line with inflation, which hit a new 40-year high of 9.1% recently.Nadhim Zahawi, the newly-appointed Chancellor, also signaled that “nothing is off the table” regarding the tax issue, adding that corporation tax and income tax could be reduced if he were to succeed Johnson. He also promised to cut 20 percent from every government department as part of a fiscal discipline regarding public sector pay.‘Fantasy Tax Cuts’The ‘tax attack’ on Rishi Sunak came as he gained an early lead in race to replace Boris Johnson. After securing more public endorsements, the bookmakers Ladbrokes has been giving odds of five to one on for the ex-Chancellor to make it to the whittled-down shortlist of two candidates selected by MPs for party activists to choose between.Sunak had been dubbed a "high tax Chancellor," accused of being responsible for major tax rises since he took over the office two years ago. The issue becomes a particularly contentious one against the backdrop of a cost of living crisis gripping the UK, with food, fuel and energy costs on the rise.However, one of Sunak’s leading campaign supporters, former housing secretary Robert Jenrick, was quick to accuse rival leadership contenders of “promising entirely unfunded tax cuts in the heat of a Conservative leadership election”.So far, 11 MPs have publicly announced they want to replace Johnson, who quit on July 7 in the wake of damning ethics scandals and the resignation of nearly 60 members of his government.While Johnson continues as caretaker leader, nominations for the position to succeed him officially open and close on July 12.Liz Truss reportedly urged other contenders on the Tory Right - Nadhim Zahawi, Suella Braverman, Kemi Badenoch and Priti Patel (who is still ostensibly undecided whether to join the field of contenders) – to join forces to back her. Otherwise, she warned, they all risked dropping the keys to No 10 in Rishi Sunak’s lap, reported the Daily Mail.Truss’s concerns came as a poll of the Tory grassroots on Monday placed Penny Mordaunt, Minister of State for Trade Policy, as their new favourite. In that case, Mordaunt and Sunak might be facing one another in the final run-off vote by party members, with the Tory Right kicked to the curb.Rishi Sunak is poised to officially launch his bid today, unveiling former chancellor Lord Lamont as his backer, added the outlet.Sunak will reportedly insist he won’t start to cut taxes until inflation has been “gripped” and brought under control. Reflecting on the economic decisions previously taken by him, he will claim they had been some of the “most difficult choices in my life.”Crowded Field of ContendersSo far 11 candidates have publicly announced their bids to succeed Boris Johnson, including Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, ex-Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, his successor Nadhim Zahawi, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, ex-Health Secretaries Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid, Minister of International Trade Penny Mordaunt, Attorney General for England and Wales Suella Braverman, ex-Minister Kemi Badenoch and senior Tory Tom Tugendhat. Home Secretary Priti Patel is yet to decide on the issue.The backbench 1922 Committee announced a timetable for the Tory leadership contest on Monday.Candidates for the position of Conservative party leader and Britain's prime minister must secure the nomination of 20 MPs to get on the ballot, with nominations opening and closing on Tuesday, July 12.The voting process itself kicks off on July 13, with the first round of votes. A second ballot will "likely" be held on Thursday, July 14. A candidate must secure at least 30 votes in the first round to proceed.Sir Graham Brady said that there will be more ballots next week, probably on Monday, adding that the parliamentary stages would be concluded "reasonably rapidly" before recess but with a "proper discussion in the party."Lawmakers on the 1922 committee have said that July 21 is the de facto deadline for the final two candidates to be selected by Conservative lawmakers ahead of the summer recess at the House of Commons.Sir Brady was cited as telling Sky News they would “certainly” have the final two by then.The new leader will be announced on September 5 after the summer recess, with Boris Johnson remaining as a caretaker prime minister until then.According to Sky News' tally, only Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Tom Tugendhat have reached the 20 nominations threshold. The outlet added that Sunak has reached the more than 30 needed to get through to the first round of voting.

https://sputniknews.com/20220711/campaign-website-of-uks-liz-truss-registered-month-before-johnsons-resignation-1097189145.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220711/1922-committee-announces-timetable-for-tory-leadership-contest-1097203712.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

uk, boris johnson, liz truss, rishi sunak, tory, uk conservative party, tax cuts