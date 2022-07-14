International
EU May Unfreeze Russian Central Bank's Assets in Return for Ukrainian Recovery - Official
EU May Unfreeze Russian Central Bank's Assets in Return for Ukrainian Recovery - Official
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The European Union's justice commissioner, Didier Reynders, suggested Thursday that the bloc might have the Russian central bank's assets...
Speaking to reporters at the Ukraine Accountability Conference in The Hague, the Dutch official said that the EU was ready to create a legal framework for seizing Russian assets if their link to criminality was established.The European Commission has been asked to broaden the scope of crimes that permit confiscation, Reynders said. It will set up an EU-wide fund to store the seized assets before sending the money to Ukraine, he explained.The EU said in June it had "immobilized" about $300 billion worth of Russian central bank assets. Reynders said on Thursday that a total of 13.8 billion euros ($13.8 billion) worth of assets belonging to sanctioned Russian individuals and entities had been frozen since the military operation began.
EU May Unfreeze Russian Central Bank's Assets in Return for Ukrainian Recovery - Official

18:45 GMT 14.07.2022 (Updated: 19:01 GMT 14.07.2022)
© AP Photo / Francisco SecoEuropean Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders speaks during a news conference following a weekly College of Commissioners meeting at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, June 30, 2021
European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders speaks during a news conference following a weekly College of Commissioners meeting at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, June 30, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2022
© AP Photo / Francisco Seco
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The European Union’s justice commissioner, Didier Reynders, suggested Thursday that the bloc might have the Russian central bank’s assets in foreign accounts unfrozen after Russia helps rebuild Ukraine.
Speaking to reporters at the Ukraine Accountability Conference in The Hague, the Dutch official said that the EU was ready to create a legal framework for seizing Russian assets if their link to criminality was established.
The European Commission has been asked to broaden the scope of crimes that permit confiscation, Reynders said. It will set up an EU-wide fund to store the seized assets before sending the money to Ukraine, he explained.
The EU said in June it had "immobilized" about $300 billion worth of Russian central bank assets. Reynders said on Thursday that a total of 13.8 billion euros ($13.8 billion) worth of assets belonging to sanctioned Russian individuals and entities had been frozen since the military operation began.
