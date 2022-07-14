https://sputniknews.com/20220714/eu-may-unfreeze-russian-central-banks-assets-in-return-for-ukrainian-recovery---official-1097323859.html

EU May Unfreeze Russian Central Bank's Assets in Return for Ukrainian Recovery - Official

EU May Unfreeze Russian Central Bank's Assets in Return for Ukrainian Recovery - Official

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The European Union’s justice commissioner, Didier Reynders, suggested Thursday that the bloc might have the Russian central bank’s assets... 14.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-14T18:45+0000

2022-07-14T18:45+0000

2022-07-14T19:01+0000

european union (eu)

ukraine

russia

frozen assets

reconstruction

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0b/1095434035_226:447:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_600871a19dd937823dcc9faa8da63d5a.jpg

Speaking to reporters at the Ukraine Accountability Conference in The Hague, the Dutch official said that the EU was ready to create a legal framework for seizing Russian assets if their link to criminality was established.The European Commission has been asked to broaden the scope of crimes that permit confiscation, Reynders said. It will set up an EU-wide fund to store the seized assets before sending the money to Ukraine, he explained.The EU said in June it had "immobilized" about $300 billion worth of Russian central bank assets. Reynders said on Thursday that a total of 13.8 billion euros ($13.8 billion) worth of assets belonging to sanctioned Russian individuals and entities had been frozen since the military operation began.

https://sputniknews.com/20220705/uk-plans-to-host-2023-ukraine-reconstruction-conference---foreign-office-1096956156.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

european union (eu), ukraine, russia, frozen assets, reconstruction