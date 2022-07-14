LIVE UPDATES: Jeremy Hunt Backs Rishi Sunak to Become Next Tory Leader

Boris Johnson announced on 7 July that he was stepping down as prime minister and leader of the UK Conservative Party.

The UK's former foreign secretary, Jeremy Hunt, has supported the candidacy of former chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak for the next leader of the Conservative Party, according to media reports.

On Wednesday, the first round of voting for the next party leader was held by the Tories. Sunak got 88 votes putting him in the lead after the first round of voting to become the new party leader and the UK’s next prime minister.

Others to receive 30 or more votes - 30 being the minimum to go through to the second round - were: minister for trade policy, Penny Mordaunt (67); Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss (50); former minister for equalities, Kemi Badenoch (40); chairman of the foreign affairs select committee, Tom Tugendhat (37); and Attorney-General, Suella Braverman (32). Hunt (18) and Chancellor of the Exchequer, Nadhim Zahawi (25) were driven out of the race.

In a process of gradual attrition, more votes will be held until only two contenders remain. After that, the 200,000 party members will cast postal votes to choose the winner.

The second round of voting will take place on Thursday.





Johnson plans to remain in office as caretaker prime minister until a successor has been chosen. Boris Johnson had been grappling with calls to resign after a series of scandals over violations of COVID-19 regulations throughout 2020 and 2021. Last week, another scandal erupted over the appointment of Christopher Pincher to the post of deputy chief whip. It emerged that Johnson, while vetting Pincher for the post, had been perfectly aware of allegations of sexual misconduct against him - something Johnson had initially denied. Johnson's dissimulation proved to be the last straw and led to a string of resignations, eventually forcing him to step down on 7 July - both as prime minister and head of the Conservative Party.

