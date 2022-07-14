International
https://sputniknews.com/20220714/live-updates-jeremy-hunt-backs-rishi-sunak-to-become-next-tory-leader-1097294321.html
LIVE UPDATES: Jeremy Hunt Backs Rishi Sunak to Become Next Tory Leader
LIVE UPDATES: Jeremy Hunt Backs Rishi Sunak to Become Next Tory Leader
Boris Johnson announced on 7 July that he was stepping down as prime minister and leader of the UK Conservative Party. 14.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-14T05:29+0000
2022-07-14T05:29+0000
uk
rishi sunak
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/09/1097123739_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_263d4d52e273af92069d11ae6c163791.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/09/1097123739_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c6a7e518a029f10f7866594ff254e5e3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, rishi sunak, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds a press conference in the Downing Street briefing room, London, Thursday Feb. 3, 2022. Britain's energy regulator announced Thursday that a cap on energy prices is going up by a record 54% because of the soaring costs of wholesale natural gas, a change that will significantly burden millions of households already squeezed by rapidly climbing bills. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Jeremy Hunt Backs Rishi Sunak to Become Next Tory Leader

05:29 GMT 14.07.2022
Subscribe
International
India
Boris Johnson announced on 7 July that he was stepping down as prime minister and leader of the UK Conservative Party.
The UK's former foreign secretary, Jeremy Hunt, has supported the candidacy of former chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak for the next leader of the Conservative Party, according to media reports.
On Wednesday, the first round of voting for the next party leader was held by the Tories. Sunak got 88 votes putting him in the lead after the first round of voting to become the new party leader and the UK’s next prime minister.
Others to receive 30 or more votes - 30 being the minimum to go through to the second round - were: minister for trade policy, Penny Mordaunt (67); Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss (50); former minister for equalities, Kemi Badenoch (40); chairman of the foreign affairs select committee, Tom Tugendhat (37); and Attorney-General, Suella Braverman (32). Hunt (18) and Chancellor of the Exchequer, Nadhim Zahawi (25) were driven out of the race.
In a process of gradual attrition, more votes will be held until only two contenders remain. After that, the 200,000 party members will cast postal votes to choose the winner.
The second round of voting will take place on Thursday.
Boris Johnson had been grappling with calls to resign after a series of scandals over violations of COVID-19 regulations throughout 2020 and 2021. Last week, another scandal erupted over the appointment of Christopher Pincher to the post of deputy chief whip. It emerged that Johnson, while vetting Pincher for the post, had been perfectly aware of allegations of sexual misconduct against him - something Johnson had initially denied. Johnson's dissimulation proved to be the last straw and led to a string of resignations, eventually forcing him to step down on 7 July - both as prime minister and head of the Conservative Party.

Johnson plans to remain in office as caretaker prime minister until a successor has been chosen.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
New firstOld first
05:34 GMT 14.07.2022
Liz Truss is to Set Out Her Pitch to Be Next Tory Leader and PM
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала