UK Prime Minister Hopeful Rishi Sunak Refuses to 'Demonize' Boris Johnson

UK Prime Minister Hopeful Rishi Sunak Refuses to 'Demonize' Boris Johnson

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Rishi Sunak, the former UK chancellor of the exchequer and the candidate for prime minister, said on Tuesday that he would not "demonize"... 12.07.2022, Sputnik International

"I will have no part in a rewriting of history that seeks to demonize Boris [Johnson], exaggerate his faults or deny his efforts," Sunak said, while launching his campaign to run for the post.The politician noted that, despite disagreements with Johnson, he considered him "one of the most remarkable people" he had ever met. Sunak also said that the outgoing prime minister had "a good heart."At the same time, the former UK chancellor of the exchequer pledged to run a "positive campaign" under the slogan Ready4Rishi.Sunak officially announced his intention to run for the post of the Conservative leader and prime minister last Friday, while his election campaign website was registered on Wednesday, July 6, the day before Johnson announced his upcoming resignation.To date, 11 candidates, including UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, incumbent Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi, and Transport Minister Grant Shapps have announced their nomination for the post of prime minister.Zahawi became the fourth candidate who received the necessary support of the Conservatives in the British parliament to participate in the first round of election. The Conservative faction also supported the candidacy of Sunak, Minister of State for Trade Policy Penny Mordaunt and Tom Tugendhat, the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee of the parliament's lower house.Johnson, the outgoing UK prime minister and the Tory leader, faced first calls to resign amid accusations of violating COVID-19 regulations in 2020-2021. The situation further deteriorated in July 2022 after Government Deputy Chief Whip Christopher Pincher, appointed to the post by the prime minister, faced sexual assault claims.Nearly 60 officials stepped quit the British government in protest last week, with Sunak being one of the first ministers to leave the cabinet. As a result, on July 7, Johnson announced that he was stepping down both as the prime minister and head of the UK's Conservative Party. He will serve until the appointment of a new head of the government.

