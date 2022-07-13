Tax Takes Center Stage as Sunak & Mordaunt Lead the Pack In Tory Leadership Race

https://sputniknews.com/20220713/tax-bidding-war-takes-center-stage-as-sunak--mordaunt-frontrunners-in-race-to-tory-leadership-1097253446.html

After Boris Johnson resigned as UK Conservative party leader on July 7, the race to succeed him began.

Eight candidates currently remain in the race to succeed Boris Johnson, who stepped down as leader of the Conservative Party on July 7. After nominations to get on the ballot opened on Tuesday, the hopefuls who had launched their bid needed to drum up the support of a minimum threshold of at least 20 Tory MPs by 18:00 BST to make it to the next stage.Former Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, and junior minister Rehman Chishti announced they were pulling out after not garnering enough support from MPs, while later in the day Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, also pulled out, announcing he was backing frontrunner Rishi Sunak.As the first round of voting gets under way on Wednesday from 13:30 to 15:30 BST, with candidates requiring no less than 30 votes from their fellow MPs, the candidates still on course to reach No 10 are:Rishi SunakFormer Chancellor Rishi Sunak is currently the bookmakers' top favourite in the race to No 10.As deputy prime minister introduced him at the formal launch of his bid on Tuesday, Dominic Raab hailed Sunak as “a true Conservative, imbued with the values of enterprise, hard work and family. Rishi’s values are our values.”Rishi Sunak began by refusing to “demonise” Boris Johnson, or “deny his efforts."In the wake of the so-called “Partygate” scandal, Sunak, alongside Johnson, had been slapped with a fine by London police for attending a party in the PM’s Downing Street office that broke coronavirus lockdown rules.The 42-year-old also found himself plunged in the crosshairs earlier this year when it emerged that his multi-millionaire Indian wife held a non-dom status, allowing her to avoid paying tax in the United Kingdom.Sunak had also admitted holding a US green card while already serving as Chancellor. These contentious facts had brought Sunak down to the bottom of the April chart compiled by the ConservativeHome website.As for his economic strategy, it has been based on fiscal discipline, resulting in what has been called the biggest tax burden for the UK since the 1950s.In his first campaign interview, Sunak immediately weighed in on the so-called ‘tax bidding war’ that has dominated the past few days, saying: “We will cut taxes and we will do it responsibly. That’s my economic approach. I would describe it as common sense Thatcherism.”During his leadership campaign pitch on Tuesday, Rishi Sunak vowed to tackle inflation, which hit a 40-year high of 9.1% in May, before eyeing tax cuts.On other issues, such as immigration, Sunak, who is of Indian heritage, has voiced the belief that Britain must control its borders. He has been cited by UK media as intending to retain the plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda if he reached No 10."We need to build a new consensus on people coming to our country. Yes to hard working, talented innovators, but crucially, control of our borders," he said in his campaign speech.Sunak also vowed to protect women's rights in his campaign speech, saying he would seek to “ensure women and girls enjoy the same freedom most males take for granted in feeling safe from assault and abuse."Sunak’s team was forced to deny reports that they had urged some of his supporters to lend their votes to Jeremy Hunt, the former Health Secretary, to help him over the line on Tuesday.“This is categorically untrue and we hope all candidates and supporters will campaign on their own merits rather than attempting to smear opponents,” a Sunak ally was cited by UK media as saying.Johnson loyalist, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, who announced her support for Liz Truss on Tuesday, had claimed that “dirty tricks/a stitch up/dark arts” had helped get Hunt into the final eight.She posted on Twitter that “Team Rishi” wanted a candidate they can definitely beat in the final two, “and that is Jeremy Hunt.”Penny MordauntJunior trade minister Penny Mordaunt has been dubbed by some analysts as the “dark horse” in the Tory leadership race. She has been one of the candidates to strongly rely on tax cuts promises in her bid.Mordaunt, who campaigned for the 'Vote Leave' group during the 2016 Brexit referendum, has vowed to introduce an immediate 50% cut in VAT on fuel lasting until April 2023 if she is elected. According to her, this could be funded by increased VAT revenues.The 49-year-old Mordaunt is also pledging a hike to basic and middle earners' tax thresholds in line with inflation, predicted to reach 11 percent later in the year.Liz TrussForeign Secretary Liz Truss has built her pitch for Tory leadership on what she touted as a clean break with the economic policies of the government of Boris Johnson, and also wielded tax cuts as central to addressing the cost of living crisis.Truss said she would reverse the controversial national insurance hike that had been brought in by former chancellor Rishi Sunak in April. In a nod at Sunak’s previously announced plans to hike corporation tax in April 2023, she said she would “keep [the] tax competitive”.Regarding the economy, she has promised to get the country "back on track towards becoming a high-growth and high-productivity powerhouse", including through "bold supply-side reform".As for the contentious Rwanda migrant deportation plan, Liz Truss has refrained from publicly commenting on it, but, notably, was a member of the cabinet that approved it.During her tenure as Trade Secretary, Truss secured a spate of mini trade deals but legislation she introduced in parliament to unilaterally override some post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland had won her both support and criticism. This is a policy stance she is anticipated to pursue, despite it serving to deepen tensions between the UK and the EU.After the Wednesday ballot, further voting will take place over the following few days to eventually whittle the number down to just two candidates before the de facto July 21 deadline ahead of the summer recess at the House of Commons.These two will proceed to a full ballot of around 160,000 Conservative Party members over the summer, with the final result expected on September 5.

