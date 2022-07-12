https://sputniknews.com/20220712/eight-tory-candidates-in-race-to-succeed-boris-johnson-1097243101.html
Eight Tory Candidates in Race to Succeed Boris Johnson
2022-07-12T17:06+0000
2022-07-12T17:06+0000
2022-07-12T17:20+0000
17:06 GMT 12.07.2022 (Updated: 17:20 GMT 12.07.2022)
Being updated
Eight candidates have made it through to the first round of voting for the Conservative party leadership.
1922 Committee Chairman Sir Graham Brady announced the competitors for outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson's job at the 6pm close of the deadline for nominations on Tuesday.
The eight candidates include former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch, Attorney General Suella Braverman, 2019 leadership runner-up Jeremy Hunt and Trade Policy Minister Penny Mordaunt.
Bookies' favourite Rishi Sunak, who led the walkout from cabinet that , Liz Truss, Tom Tugendhat and Nadhim Zahawi.
Four of the candidates are from ethnic minorities and four are women.
Despite the backbench committee raising the bar to 20 nominations from eight during the last leadership contest in 2019, almost as many candidates made it thorough to the first knock-out round of balloting by Conservative MPs.
Badenoch, Braverman and Mordaunt are all Brexiteers, although Mordaunt is more socially liberal while Badenoch is an anti-'woke' candidate who has pledged to put the government's 'net zero' carbon emissions policy on hold.