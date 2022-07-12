https://sputniknews.com/20220712/downing-st-blocks-opposition-no-confidence-motion-in-outgoing-pm-bojo-1097241469.html

Downing Street Blocks Opposition No-Confidence Motion in Outgoing PM BoJo

The British Tory government has blocked an opposition-led no confidence vote on the grounds that it names outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson.Downing Street announced late on Tuesday afternoon it was refusing to allow time in Wednesday's Parliamentary schedule to debate the motion brought by opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer's Labour Party, calling it a waste of time while the government was trying to get on with legislative business. A government spokesman said it had asked Labour to change the wording of the motion to remove references to Johnson, who resigned last week following months of scandals and a spate of ministerial resignations, accusing the official opposition of "playing politics"."As the prime minister has already resigned and a leadership process is under way we do not feel this is a valuable use of parliamentary time," he added. "Should Labour amend their motion appropriately, they can have the next business day for it to be debated".But a Labour spokesperson accused the ruling Conservatives of "running scared" from the motion that, if passed, would most likely mean a snap general election.Labour called on all Tory leadership candidates to "denounce this flagrant abuse of power to protect a discredited prime minister."Earlier, Starmer tweeted that it was "intolerable" for the Conservatives to let Johnson "cling on" to power.Since the Tories have failed to act in the national interest, Labour will," he wrote. "The Tories can’t let him cling on for weeks and weeks and weeks. It would be intolerable for the country."

