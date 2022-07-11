https://sputniknews.com/20220711/1922-committee-announces-timetable-for-tory-leadership-contest-1097203712.html

1922 Committee Announces Timetable for Tory Leadership Contest

Boris Johnson resigned as UK prime minister and Conservative party leader on July 7 following a wave of resignations from his Cabinet. 11.07.2022, Sputnik International

The backbench 1922 Committee has announced a timetable for the Tory leadership contest, with chair Sir Graham Brady confirming that the results will be announced on September 5.Candidates for the position of Conservative party leader and Britain's prime minister must secure the nomination of 20 MPs to get on the ballot. According to the committee, the nominations will open and close on Tuesday, July 12.The voting process will kick off on July 13, with the first round of votes. A second ballot will "likely" be held on Thursday, July 14. Any candidate must have at least 30 votes in the first round to proceed. There will be more ballots next week, probably on Monday, Sir Brady said.He has stressed that the parliamentary stages would be concluded "reasonably rapidly" before recess but with a "proper discussion in the party."He added there will be successive ballots until the field is narrowed down to two candidates. The final two may be reached as soon as Monday.So far 11 candidates have publicly announced their bids to succeed Boris Johnson, who decided to stand down last week. These include Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, ex-Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, his successor Nadhim Zahawi, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, ex-Health Secretaries Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid, Minister of International Trade Penny Mordaunt, Attorney General for England and Wales Suella Braverman, ex-Minister Kemi Badenoch and senior Tory Tom Tugendhat. Home Secretary Priti Patel is widely expected to join the fray.As per Sky News' tally, only Sunak and Mordaunt have reached the 20 nominations threshold. Meanwhile, only Sunak has reached more than 30 to get through to the first round.The timetable and rules for the race were announced after the 1922 executive held its own election earlier on Monday, with chairman Sir Graham Brady re-elected.Johnson had faced first calls to resign amid accusations of violating COVID-19 regulations in 2020-2021. The situation further deteriorated in July 2022 after it was revealed that the PM had been aware of the claims that MP Christopher Pincher, who was vetted by Johnson himsef as deputy chief whip of the Conservatives, was a sexual predator. This led to dozens of resignations from his Cabinet and eventually forced Johnson to step down both as the prime minister and head of the UK's Conservative Party. He will remain in office until a successor is appointed.

