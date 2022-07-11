https://sputniknews.com/20220711/tory-leadership-how-358-mps-will-decide-finalists-in-race-to-be-next-pm-1097184471.html

Tory Leadership: How 358 MPs Will Decide Finalists in Race to be Next PM

Up to a Dozen Tory figures are in the running to become next party leader and Prime Minister in the wake of Boris Johnson's resignation.The favourites so far are former chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak, who is backed by 35 of the party's 358 MPs, Trade Policy Minister Penny Mordaunt with 22 backers and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss with 16.Those numbers matter as the party's powerful 1922 Committee of backbench MPs is set decide rules for this contest, including a minimum threshold of nominations needed — by 6pm on Tuesday to enter the contest — as well as the MPs' votes need to progress through each round.A rule change before the 2019 leadership contest — which installed Johnson as leader and PM after the departure of Theresa May — set the bar for entry at eight nominations. 10 hopefuls, including Home Secretary Priti Patel, new Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and 2019 runner-up Jeremy Hunt can count on that many or more.The 2019 nominations were followed by a series of votes by Tory MPs. The candidate with the fewest votes dropped out of each round, along with any getting below the threshold of five per cent of MPs in the first round and 10 per cent in the second. The last two left standing were put to a vote of the party membership — currently around 200,000.One senior MP told The Telegraph the latest contest would be run at breakneck speed, since MPs were due to begin their summer holidays on July 21.That means the 358 MPs could knock the most popular candidates among grass-roots Tories — currently Mordaunt and Truss — out of the running before members get a say.But a rapid leadership succession could help the ruling party by hastening Johnson's departure from Downing Street, where he has insisted on remaining as PM until his successor is chosen.Knock-Out StagesThe first ballot of MPs is set for Wednesday afternoon, with the result not announced until Thursday morning. That could spark a round of horse-trading, with no-hopers dropping out and backing stronger candidates in the hope of a place in the next cabinet.The second round of voting will be on Thursday, followed by weekend break.Monday will see three separate election hustings debates, one organised by the 1922 Committee, one by a rump of 92 senior MPs and one by the Common Sense Group that opposes various 'woke' policies.The latter could be tough for Mordaunt, who insisted to Parliament earlier this year that "trans men are men and trans women are women".Two more knock-out rounds of balloting follow on Tuesday July 19 Wednesday July 20. The committee hopes to have whittled the field down to a pair of candidates by Thursday July 21 after which Conservative Central Office takes over the election process.Hustings for the final candidates will be held around the country, with party members having until late August to send in their postal ballots. The winner will be announced on September 5, four weeks before the start of the Conservative annual conference in Birmingham.Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Steve Baker, former chairman of the pro-Brexit European Research Group of MPs, have already dropped out of the race, with Baker backing Attorney General Suella Braverman.Braverman, Patel and former Women and Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch are considered true blue Conservatives and strong pro-Brexit candidates.The great white hopes of the Europhile Remain faction are Hunt and bookmaker William Hill's fourth-place favourite Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the House of Commons' Foreign Affairs Select Committee.

