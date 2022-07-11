https://sputniknews.com/20220711/just-like-david-video-of-romeo-beckham-scoring-a-stunning-freekick-goal-goes-viral-1097196746.html

Just Like David! Video of Romeo Beckham Scoring a Stunning Freekick Goal Goes Viral

Just Like David! Video of Romeo Beckham Scoring a Stunning Freekick Goal Goes Viral

In the age of social media, children of star footballers are as popular as their dads, especially if they are trying to build careers in the same sport. The... 11.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-11T16:12+0000

2022-07-11T16:12+0000

2022-07-11T16:12+0000

sport

sport

sport

david beckham

cristiano ronaldo

manchester united

freekick

football

football

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0b/1097198425_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c1d24283a856c6c6240588f33a7e5f91.jpg

A video of Romeo Beckham pulling off a spectacular freekick goal for his team Inter Miami II in the United States is going viral.Manchester United and Real Madrid legend David Beckham was the master of freekicks during his playing career and many labeled it as his "trademark" kick in football. On Sunday, David's son Romeo emulated his father against rivals Orlando City B as he came up with a brilliant freekick goal from a distance.The video has already received nearly 1 million views and 15K likes as fans from across the world continue to praise Romeo for his effort.Notably, it was Romeo's first goal for the club, which is owned by his father David. The teenager is pursuing a career in football and is currently based in the United States where his father is a hugely influential figure due to his involvement in Major League Soccer (MLS).

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, sport, sport, david beckham, cristiano ronaldo, manchester united, freekick, football, football, viral, viral video, viral video, footballer, player, football player, football star, football club, sputnik