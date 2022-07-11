https://sputniknews.com/20220711/just-like-david-video-of-romeo-beckham-scoring-a-stunning-freekick-goal-goes-viral-1097196746.html
Just Like David! Video of Romeo Beckham Scoring a Stunning Freekick Goal Goes Viral
In the age of social media, children of star footballers are as popular as their dads, especially if they are trying to build careers in the same sport. The... 11.07.2022, Sputnik International
A video of Romeo Beckham pulling off a spectacular freekick goal for his team Inter Miami II in the United States is going viral.Manchester United and Real Madrid legend David Beckham was the master of freekicks during his playing career and many labeled it as his "trademark" kick in football. On Sunday, David's son Romeo emulated his father against rivals Orlando City B as he came up with a brilliant freekick goal from a distance.The video has already received nearly 1 million views and 15K likes as fans from across the world continue to praise Romeo for his effort.Notably, it was Romeo's first goal for the club, which is owned by his father David. The teenager is pursuing a career in football and is currently based in the United States where his father is a hugely influential figure due to his involvement in Major League Soccer (MLS).
In the age of social media, children of star footballers are as popular as their dads, especially if they are trying to build careers in the same sport. The sons of Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham are both engaged in football - while the former is a player at Man United's youth academy, the latter is a member of Inter Miami's reserve team.
A video of Romeo Beckham pulling off a spectacular freekick goal for his team Inter Miami
II in the United States is going viral.
Manchester United and Real Madrid legend David Beckham
was the master of freekicks during his playing career and many labeled it as his "trademark" kick in football.
On Sunday, David's son Romeo emulated his father against rivals Orlando City B as he came up with a brilliant freekick goal from a distance.
The video has already received nearly 1 million views and 15K likes as fans from across the world continue to praise Romeo for his effort.
Notably, it was Romeo's first goal for the club, which is owned by his father David.
The teenager is pursuing a career in football and is currently based in the United States where his father is a hugely influential figure due to his involvement in Major League Soccer
(MLS).