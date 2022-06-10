'He Was Unbelievable': David Beckham Reveals His Favourite Basketball Player
© AFP 2022 / PAUL ELLISFormer Manchester United and England footballer David Beckham poses on the pitch at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England on October 6, 2015 ahead of a charity football match in aid of UNICEF
Widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in 2020. But his memories still evoke a sense of nostalgia among his fans, ex-teammates, and sports stars who spent time with him. One of them was David Beckam who has now labelled him "an unbelievable athlete".
Former Manchester United captain David Beckham has picked Kobe Bryant as his favourite basketballer.
The Red Devils legend made the revelation on his ex-Old Trafford teammate Gary Naville's podcast The Overlap, telling him that he was left awe-struck by Bryant's game because he was simply too good in everything he did on a basketball court.
"Kobe is [my favorite basketball player] because I was in LA at a time where he was unbelievable. He was always unbelievable but the championships they were winning at the time and the rivalry between Lakers and Celtics. Kobe was just a different animal," Beckham said.
"When we go and watch a sporting event, you stay there until the last second that whistle goes and I was the same at basketball games. People hated going with me to a basketball game because normally, if the game's done with two minutes to go, you get up and leave. I stayed there to watch Kobe walk off that court because he was just an unbelievable athlete and unbelievable person and just the best," he added.
Kobe Bryant and David Beckham shared a mutual admiration for each other.
Long before Bryant passed away in 2020, the LA Lakers star man had praised David Beckham's role in improving the standard of football in Major League Soccer (MLS), the American version of the English Premier League.
"The impact that he's had on the sport here in America can't be overstated, the MLS wouldn't be where it's at today without David!" Bryant had said in 2019.
Beckham is actively involved in the MLS as he's the co-owner of Florida-based Inter Miami, one of the clubs participating in the MLS.