'He Was Unbelievable': David Beckham Reveals His Favourite Basketball Player

Widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in 2020. But his memories... 10.06.2022, Sputnik International

Former Manchester United captain David Beckham has picked Kobe Bryant as his favourite basketballer.The Red Devils legend made the revelation on his ex-Old Trafford teammate Gary Naville's podcast The Overlap, telling him that he was left awe-struck by Bryant's game because he was simply too good in everything he did on a basketball court."When we go and watch a sporting event, you stay there until the last second that whistle goes and I was the same at basketball games. People hated going with me to a basketball game because normally, if the game's done with two minutes to go, you get up and leave. I stayed there to watch Kobe walk off that court because he was just an unbelievable athlete and unbelievable person and just the best," he added.Kobe Bryant and David Beckham shared a mutual admiration for each other.Long before Bryant passed away in 2020, the LA Lakers star man had praised David Beckham's role in improving the standard of football in Major League Soccer (MLS), the American version of the English Premier League.Beckham is actively involved in the MLS as he's the co-owner of Florida-based Inter Miami, one of the clubs participating in the MLS.

