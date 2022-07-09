https://sputniknews.com/20220709/not-real-luis-suarez-rejects-reports-of-him--lionel-messi-joining-mls-club-1097126419.html
'Not Real': Luis Suarez Rejects Reports of Him & Lionel Messi Joining MLS Club
'Not Real': Luis Suarez Rejects Reports of Him & Lionel Messi Joining MLS Club
Luiz Suarez shares a great bond with Lionel Messi, having played with him for several years at Barcelona before the two moved to different outfits in Europe... 09.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-09T11:18+0000
2022-07-09T11:18+0000
2022-07-09T11:18+0000
sport
sport
sport
luis suarez
lionel messi
lionel messi
psg
paris saint-germain (psg)
atletico madrid
barcelona
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/14/1095659977_0:0:3112:1751_1920x0_80_0_0_9b08e41cbc882702ed61084828b143ac.jpg
In the past weeks, speculation has mounted over Luis Suarez's likely destination after he became a free agent in June.There were reports in the media that the Salto-born football star could reunite with his long-time friend Lionel Messi to move to Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States.The superstars were expected to rejoin at David Beckham-owned Inter Miami in Florida. But Suarez has now quashed all those reports, literally calling them "fake"."Play with Messi at Inter Miami? That is not real. Many things are said. We players cannot go out 24 hours a day to deny what they say. We let them talk; we let them say. Leo has his future in Paris. Then I don't know where he will want to retire," Suarez told Uruguayan outlet Ultimo al Arco de Sport 890."I have my project, which is at a sports level now. And then discuss it with my family. Then, if we both end up living in Barcelona? Yes, because we are friends, families are friends. But from there to having a sports project together… they speculate, they talk a lot, they sell a lot. They have to leave that," he said.Earlier, Messi's camp had also denied the possibility of the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner moving to the States."It is completely false. Leo has not yet decided on his future," a member of his entourage told the French outlet Le Parisien.Coming back to Messi and Suarez's playing time at Barca, the duo featured in an all-conquering Blaugrana side from 2014 to 2020, which won multiple La Liga titles and a Champions League crown in 2015.
barcelona
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/14/1095659977_145:0:2876:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_aeb63710c9274dd437c2414f4c87ee4f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
sport, sport, sport, luis suarez, lionel messi, lionel messi, psg, paris saint-germain (psg), atletico madrid, barcelona, fc barcelona, david beckham, footballer, football player, player, football star, club, football club, football team
'Not Real': Luis Suarez Rejects Reports of Him & Lionel Messi Joining MLS Club
Luiz Suarez shares a great bond with Lionel Messi, having played with him for several years at Barcelona before the two moved to different outfits in Europe. Currently, La Pulga is with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), while the Uruguayan is looking for a new club after his contract with ex-La Liga champions Atletico Madrid came to an end last month.
In the past weeks, speculation has mounted over Luis Suarez
's likely destination after he became a free agent in June.
There were reports in the media that the Salto-born football star could reunite with his long-time friend Lionel Messi
to move to Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States.
The superstars were expected to rejoin at David Beckham
-owned Inter Miami in Florida.
But Suarez has now quashed all those reports, literally calling them "fake".
"Play with Messi at Inter Miami? That is not real. Many things are said. We players cannot go out 24 hours a day to deny what they say. We let them talk; we let them say. Leo has his future in Paris. Then I don't know where he will want to retire," Suarez told Uruguayan outlet Ultimo al Arco de Sport 890.
"I have my project, which is at a sports level now. And then discuss it with my family. Then, if we both end up living in Barcelona? Yes, because we are friends, families are friends. But from there to having a sports project together… they speculate, they talk a lot, they sell a lot. They have to leave that," he said.
Earlier, Messi's camp had also denied the possibility of the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner moving to the States.
"It is completely false. Leo has not yet decided on his future," a member of his entourage told the French outlet Le Parisien.
Coming back to Messi and Suarez's playing time at Barca, the duo featured in an all-conquering Blaugrana side from 2014 to 2020, which won multiple La Liga titles and a Champions League crown in 2015.