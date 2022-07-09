https://sputniknews.com/20220709/not-real-luis-suarez-rejects-reports-of-him--lionel-messi-joining-mls-club-1097126419.html

'Not Real': Luis Suarez Rejects Reports of Him & Lionel Messi Joining MLS Club

Luiz Suarez shares a great bond with Lionel Messi, having played with him for several years at Barcelona before the two moved to different outfits in Europe... 09.07.2022, Sputnik International

In the past weeks, speculation has mounted over Luis Suarez's likely destination after he became a free agent in June.There were reports in the media that the Salto-born football star could reunite with his long-time friend Lionel Messi to move to Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States.The superstars were expected to rejoin at David Beckham-owned Inter Miami in Florida. But Suarez has now quashed all those reports, literally calling them "fake"."Play with Messi at Inter Miami? That is not real. Many things are said. We players cannot go out 24 hours a day to deny what they say. We let them talk; we let them say. Leo has his future in Paris. Then I don't know where he will want to retire," Suarez told Uruguayan outlet Ultimo al Arco de Sport 890."I have my project, which is at a sports level now. And then discuss it with my family. Then, if we both end up living in Barcelona? Yes, because we are friends, families are friends. But from there to having a sports project together… they speculate, they talk a lot, they sell a lot. They have to leave that," he said.Earlier, Messi's camp had also denied the possibility of the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner moving to the States."It is completely false. Leo has not yet decided on his future," a member of his entourage told the French outlet Le Parisien.Coming back to Messi and Suarez's playing time at Barca, the duo featured in an all-conquering Blaugrana side from 2014 to 2020, which won multiple La Liga titles and a Champions League crown in 2015.

