Is Lionel Messi Heading to MLS? Report Claims PSG Star Will Join David Beckham's Inter Miami in 2023

For 21 long years, Lionel Messi was associated with Barcelona. The Argentine enjoyed every bit of his time at Camp Nou, becoming their all-time scorer with 672... 17.05.2022, Sputnik International

Lionel Messi could join David Beckham-owned Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS) after his contract with PSG expires at the end of next season, American media outlet DIRECTV Sports reported.According to the report, Messi's main target in 2022-23 will be the Champions League and in case PSG doesn't make much progress in Europe's premier club tournament, the seven-time Ballon d'Or would take up a new challenge.That could be in the form of a move to the United States with the former Manchester United captain's club in Miami.There's no doubt that at 34, Messi is among the best players in the world. But since arriving in Paris last summer, the Argentina superstar has looked like a pale shadow of his former self, having scored only 11 goals in 33 appearances across competitions for the French outfit this term.Due to his low numbers in front of the goal, speculations have intensified in recent days that he could return to his boyhood club Barca in the future.During the weekend, Messi's dad, Jorge, fuelled the fire that his son could be back playing for Xavi's side as he declared that he wanted to see him finish his career at Barca.The DIRECTV Sports' report, however, is pointing in a completely different direction.As per Alex Candal, a sports commentator with the organisation, Messi will not only switch to Inter Miami next year, but will also acquire a 35% stake in the Florida-based club.This is where things could get interesting, as such a deal could be hard to resist, even for Messi.But then the Rosario-born football icon has put the game ahead of money almost every time. Let's see what he does on this occasion.

