Kylian Mbappe Finalises Deal With Real Madrid After Rebuffing PSG's Latest Offer, Spanish Media Says
07:33 GMT 17.05.2022 (Updated: 07:48 GMT 17.05.2022)
© AP Photo / Joan MonfortPSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League round of 16.
© AP Photo / Joan Monfort
For months, Kylian Mbappe has kept his cards close to his chest about where he will play next season. But the suspense now seems to be at an end. If reports from Spain are to be believed, the France superstar is set to embark on a new journey with Real Madrid.
Kylian Mbappe has finalised his transfer to Real Madrid after rejecting Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) latest offer to prolong his stay at the Parc des Princes, Spanish outlet Marca reported.
For nearly a year, the World Cup winner had kept the football world on tenterhooks with speculation over his potential switch to the Spanish capital hogging the media limelight continuously.
But according to the publication, Mbappe has finally made up his mind after turning down one of the most lucrative deals offered to a footballer by the French outfit.
After agreeing terms with the newly crowned La Liga champions, Mbappe will now join the 13-time UEFA champions on a free transfer.
The newspaper further claimed that Real president Florentino Perez was always confident a deal with Mbappe could be struck because the France international has often made public his desire to play for Los Blancos.
Though Perez could have contacted Mbappe after 1 January as a player can negotiate his transfer to another club when only six months are left on his existing contract, he simply trusted the Paris-born footballer's words and instead played the waiting game.
According to the media outlet, the deal was inked last week when Mbappe travelled to Spain and was seen having fun in Madrid with his PSG teammate Achraf Hakimi.
On Real's side, negotiations were carried out by the club's general director, Jose Angel Sanchez who did everything he could to woo Mbappe.
Although the former AS Monaco striker has agreed to join Madrid, the Spanish giants will not make any public announcement about it because Mbappe's association with PSG only ends on 30 June officially.
Until then both Real and Mbappe will keep mum about their engagement before revealing that his long-cherished dream of playing for Los Blancos is now a reality.
The report also said that Mbappe will sign a five-year contract and his deal will feature a mega-release clause as well.
His wages, however, will not be on a par with his present earnings from PSG as he will be joining Real on a much lower salary.
Yet the club's rich history and their European success, something Mbappe has long desired, seem to have played their part in luring him to Spain.
