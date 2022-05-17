https://sputniknews.com/20220517/kylian-mbappe-finalises-deal-with-real-madrid-after-rebuffing-psgs-latest-offer-spanish-media-says-1095560067.html

Kylian Mbappe Finalises Deal With Real Madrid After Rebuffing PSG's Latest Offer, Spanish Media Says

Kylian Mbappe Finalises Deal With Real Madrid After Rebuffing PSG's Latest Offer, Spanish Media Says

For months, Kylian Mbappe has kept his cards close to his chest about where he will play next season. But the suspense now seems to be at an end. If reports... 17.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-17T07:33+0000

2022-05-17T07:33+0000

2022-05-17T07:48+0000

sport

sport

sport

kylian mbappe

real madrid

fc real madrid

paris saint-germain (psg)

psg

transfer

transfer

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/02/1082232239_0:0:3064:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_884c3b69c64d617d772ad59e2ba85bb4.jpg

Kylian Mbappe has finalised his transfer to Real Madrid after rejecting Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) latest offer to prolong his stay at the Parc des Princes, Spanish outlet Marca reported. For nearly a year, the World Cup winner had kept the football world on tenterhooks with speculation over his potential switch to the Spanish capital hogging the media limelight continuously.But according to the publication, Mbappe has finally made up his mind after turning down one of the most lucrative deals offered to a footballer by the French outfit.After agreeing terms with the newly crowned La Liga champions, Mbappe will now join the 13-time UEFA champions on a free transfer.The newspaper further claimed that Real president Florentino Perez was always confident a deal with Mbappe could be struck because the France international has often made public his desire to play for Los Blancos.Though Perez could have contacted Mbappe after 1 January as a player can negotiate his transfer to another club when only six months are left on his existing contract, he simply trusted the Paris-born footballer's words and instead played the waiting game. According to the media outlet, the deal was inked last week when Mbappe travelled to Spain and was seen having fun in Madrid with his PSG teammate Achraf Hakimi.On Real's side, negotiations were carried out by the club's general director, Jose Angel Sanchez who did everything he could to woo Mbappe.Although the former AS Monaco striker has agreed to join Madrid, the Spanish giants will not make any public announcement about it because Mbappe's association with PSG only ends on 30 June officially.Until then both Real and Mbappe will keep mum about their engagement before revealing that his long-cherished dream of playing for Los Blancos is now a reality.The report also said that Mbappe will sign a five-year contract and his deal will feature a mega-release clause as well.His wages, however, will not be on a par with his present earnings from PSG as he will be joining Real on a much lower salary.Yet the club's rich history and their European success, something Mbappe has long desired, seem to have played their part in luring him to Spain.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, sport, sport, kylian mbappe, real madrid, fc real madrid, paris saint-germain (psg), psg, transfer, transfer, deal, deal, contract, contract, la liga, footballer, football, football, football star, football player, football team, football club, club