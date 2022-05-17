Lionel Messi Makes Major Impact on PSG's Accounts as French Club Earns a Record $730 Mln in Revenue
© AFP 2022 / SEBASTIEN BOZON Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi looks on during the French L1 football match between Strasbourg RC and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at La Meinau stadium in Strasbourg, eastern France, on April 29, 2022
Mauricio Pochettino brought Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to help them capture their maiden UEFA Champions League (UCL) crown. However, he couldn't adjust to life in the French capital, resulting in the Ligue 1 outfit's exit from the continental tournament. But the Argentine's arrival proved to be profitable for them elsewhere.
Lionel Messi failed in his pursuit of winning the Champions League title for PSG this season as the former Barcelona captain was unable to sparkle in France.
While the Argentina superstar couldn't get them over the line in Europe's premier club competition, his arrival has seen PSG's revenue swirl to heights never seen before.
According to L'Equipe, the Ligue 1 heavyweights have earned $730 million (€700 million) in revenue in the 2021-22 season, a record-breaking figure.
Sponsorship deals were among the major factors in PSG's revenue hitting the ceiling as the club witnessed a rise of 13 percent in this department.
In April, PSG signed a mega agreement with sneaker marketplace GOAT, making the American firm their new official sleeve partner in a deal estimated to be worth $52.5 million (€50 million) annually.
Subsequently, the French outfit inked agreements with Crypto and Gorillas, adding another $10.5 million (€10 million) annually to the club's coffers.
Additionally, PSG's advertising revenue is set to top $314 million (€300 million), a record for the Parisians.
The positive impact of Messi's arrival in the 'City of Love' can be felt in PSG's shirt sales as well as for the very first time the number in this category has gone past a million mark.
Unsurprisingly, 60 percent of the overall jerseys the club sold bore Messi's name.
Coming back to Messi's footballing numbers, the 34-year-old legendary player has only scored 11 goals in all competitions for PSG this term and is on course to record his lowest returns in more than a decade-and-a-half.
