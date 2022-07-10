'Silly Entitled C**t': Hunter Biden Reportedly Called First Lady Names While Fighting Rehabilitation

https://sputniknews.com/20220710/silly-entitled-ct-hunter-biden-reportedly-called-first-lady-names-while-fighting-rehabilitation-1097140545.html

After US first lady Jill Biden tried to persuade the president's troubled son Hunter Biden to enter treatment to treat his drug addiction, he responded to the effort by calling her a "vindictive moron" and a "entitled c**t" in text messages, The Sun reported.The derogatory comments were reportedly made in a series of texts sent in 2018 by Joe Biden's now 52-year-old son as his family rallied to seek assistance for his drug addiction. Moreover, Hunter disparaged the current first lady in a text message he wrote to Hallie Biden, the widow of his brother Beau, whom he was scandalously seeing at the time.According to the report, Jill, who is now 71, encouraged Hallie, 47, to advocate for Hunter to get inpatient rehab therapy.Days later, he reportedly acknowledged in messages to his uncle James Biden that he called his stepmom a "f**king moron, a vindictive moron." Hunter Biden also supposedly claimed he had irately told Jill he was smarter than her.Furthermore, he reportedly complained about his father supposedly not visiting him during his previous rehab stays in a text message to his uncle.Since November 2018, Hunter had reportedly been working on his sobriety with psychiatrist Keith Ablow, but was unable to overcome his vices. At the time of the heated arguments with his stepmother at the end of that year, Hunter reportedly asserted that Jill informed him: "Well you're not going to be doing anything at all for yourself or your family if you just refuse to get sober."The remarks came after he suggested staying close to his uncle in Pennsylvania and teaching, instead of going to a full rehab clinic stay.Still, the outlet claimed the president's son found the strength to admit he was wrong and allegedly wrote to his father shortly after these rants, complimenting his stepmom despite their tumultuous relationship.In an effort to assist Hunter in quitting narcotics, Joe Biden allegedly wired him almost $100,000 in December 2018 and January 2019, according to the cited evidence from his laptop and iPhone backup. It included $20,000 for a New York recovery facility that Hunter purportedly had not ever visited, as well as $75,000 to help pay Ablow. The revelation comes as Hunter was recently seen in Washington, DC, with his father and the first lady. The younger Biden reportedly spent a large portion of the Fourth of July weekend at Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland. He was later seen viewing the Fourth of July fireworks from the Truman Balcony of the White House with his large family.

