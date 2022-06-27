https://sputniknews.com/20220627/hunter-biden-spent-cash-sent-by-dad-to-pay-bills-on-ukrainian-and-russian-hookers-laptop-reveals-1096728903.html

Hunter Biden Spent Cash Sent by Dad to Pay Bills on Ukrainian and Russian Hookers, Laptop Reveals

date 2022-06-27

Joe Biden inadvertently helped his eldest son Hunter score with high-priced Ukrainian and Russian prostitutes, with the younger Biden even filming himself talking about a $10,000 payment to one of the women.A Washington Examiner investigation featuring screenshots of Biden's iPhone XS text message exchanges revealed the extent of Hunter’s cavorting with a Ukraine-based escort agency called UberGFE, a pimp named ‘Eva’, and a series of women with Ukrainian and Russian email addresses.On one occurrence, Hunter got a $5,000 via Cash App from his father just hours before he would go on to haggle with “Eva” over the price of one woman’s services.“How much would another 8 hours cost. I’ve paid 5000 for For first eight hours that ends at noon how much would you charge me for another eight hours which would make 16 hours all the oftener,” Hunter asked in an error-filled exchange with ‘Eva’ on January 18, 2019. “5000” she replied. “Eva first of all it only cost me 4800 first 8 hours. I have her 2 hundred to be nice,” Hunter continued. “Ok,” she replied.“You gave always take. At least 100 0ff for anything over 4 with so how about 9000 total” Hunter asked. “9500 ok,” ‘Eva’ replied. “Ok,” Hunter wrote. Less than an hour-and-a-half later, Hunter got an email from dad informing him that $5,000 had been wired to his account. The elder Biden later sent him a text asking his son whether he got the money, but didn’t get a reply.Later the same night, Biden shot a one minute, 23-second-long video, which he sent to ‘Eva’, of his conversation with an escort named Aleksandra.“Sweetheart, look at me. You cannot talk to me that way and say things like that. Because I’m more respectful than anyone you’ve ever met. Are you OK? What? I thought you said you wanted water. That’s all the water I have,” Biden said, pacing back and forth between the rooms of his Boston cottage.After receiving the video, ‘Eva’ responded “All good.” The pimp went on to hound Biden over the next month and a half for money, with Hunter telling her in late February that he was having trouble paying because transfers to people with Russian email addresses were raising “red flags” at his bank.I Love You DadDuring the same period that he was spending money on UberGFE’s ladies of the evening, Hunter owed his former wife Kathleen Buhle $37,000 in monthly alimony, had a $112,805 IRS tax lien that Buhle wanted resolved, and more than $800,000 in unpaid bills.In a touching exchange in December 7, 2018, Hunter thanked his father for wiring him $75,000 to keep his head above water. “All will be fine and I have to say it because I hate to have to ask you when for the first time in. Your life youre able to build a nest egg and im already draining it. Bb I will work it out dad I promise. I love you,” Hunter wrote.“Hunt it is not an issue. Have lots time for nest egg. Love you. If you get a chance give me a call tonight at lake or tomorrow,” Joe Biden responded. The then-former vice president sent his son another $20,000 in early January 2019 for a detox program in New York city which Hunter ended up skipping out on.The reporting appears to confirm the findings of a 2020 investigation by Republican Senators Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson, which pointed to payments of “thousands of dollars” by Hunter Biden to persons suspected of involvement in “transactions consistent with possible human trafficking” or “potential association with prostitution,” with “some recipients of those funds” said to be “Ukrainian and Russian citizens.”Prostitution, human trafficking and sex slavery became major problems across the former Soviet Union and other ex-Eastern Bloc states in the early 1990s, with millions of women lured, tricked or forced into sex work after the USSR's destruction, and the trade turned into a multi-billion dollar enterprise with links to criminal groups, ruining millions of lives and leaving hundreds of thousands of women dead, severely sick or psychologically scarred.The Examiner's investigation is the latest insight into Hunter Biden's 'laptop from hell' - the computer he left behind at a Delaware computer repair shop in 2019 containing tens of thousands of emails, text messages, images and videos, and other information on his lurid personal life, but more significantly, possible criminal activity implicating both Hunter and his powerful father.

