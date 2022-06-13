‘Being a Biden'’: Hunter’s Ex-Wife to Dish on Their ‘Drugs, Alcohol & Strippers'-Marred Marriage
Hunter Biden's ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle, is set to release a memoir in June that promises to dish about the 'heavy toll' of the US president’s son’s sex, drugs and strip club addictions that permeated their 24-year marriage.
Kathleen Buhle, the former wife of Hunter Biden, is about to unleash some bombshell revelations about her 24-year rollercoaster marriage to the US President’s son, People magazine reported.
The book, If We Break: A Memoir of Marriage, Addiction and Healing, is to hit bookshelves on 14 June, and promises to shed light on the 'heavy toll' that Hunter Biden’s reliance on ‘drugs, alcohol and prostitutes’ took on their relationship.
“When my marriage ended, I felt like I'd lost my sense of who I was. Anyone who has seen addiction ruin a relationship, or been through infidelity and divorce, can tell you how devastating it feels. Through those 'crushing experiences. Writing this book has been incredibly healing for me,” Buhle told People.
“In the end, divorce allowed me to find my strength,” she added.
Kathleen Buhle and Hunter Biden had been in their 20s and serving in the Jesuit Volunteer Corps in Portland, Oregon, when they met. They married in 1993 and by 2001 were living in Delaware with three young daughters.
“He started many ventures . . . a real estate investment fund and then a technology company. I didn't understand any of it… I worried that we lived above our means, but I did nothing to change it,” recalled Buhle, according to an excerpt from the memoir cited by the outlet.
She shares the sense of shock she experienced when Hunter took her home to his father’s former du Pont mansion in Greenville, Delaware.
“The front door opened into a foyer with a marble floor and double staircase . . . He had a tuxedo hanging in his closet — a tuxedo he used fairly regularly.”
Kathleen Guhle says she said to her husband at the time: “Hunt . . . a kid from a middle-class family does not have a ballroom.”
The ex-wife of the president’s son recalled how when they were visiting Joe Biden in Greenville, someone arrived at the house to give Hunter “career advice” and offer him a job with the MBNA bank - his father’s single biggest donor - for “a dollar amount greater than anything I’d ever imagined someone our age earning.”
She also recalled that she was given more than one “frequent reminder I wasn't a true Biden."
“Hunter had instant entry into the world of power because he had something better than money: an actual US senator as a father. [He] had grown up in a world of affluence beyond my understanding. He’d talk of those with ‘new money’ [with] disdain . . . I felt a strong sense of not belonging.”
“We were taking family photos and Hunter’s aunt [Val] was running the show . . . At one point she announced, ‘Now let’s do Biden blood only’ . . . My daughter and my husband were in the picture but somehow I wasn’t included,” recalled Kathleen Buhle in her book.
Then Hunter Biden’s drinking habits "spiraled” from social to “problematic." According to his ex-wife’s revelations, as Hunter Biden spent years in and out of rehab, she made excuses to their daughters for his long absences.
The woman claims it took her years to realize her husband was hooked on smoking crack and sleeping with strippers prostitutes, before he had an affair with his brother Beau’s widow, Hallie.
According to Buhle, she had been growing suspicious that her husband was spending so much time with his sister-in-law after Beau died of brain cancer.
In November 2016 her daughters told her in their therapist’s office that they had seen incriminating texts on Hunter’s phone. She described discovering “texts filled with curses and graphic sexual references.”
“He was mean at times, and then strangely tender, with dozens of women — none of whom I’d ever heard of before. I was struck by the number of them who clearly thought they could save him,” wrote Buhle.
Details of this aspect of Hunter Biden’s sordid secret life became public knowledge four years later via his abandoned computer – now dubbed the “laptop from Hell”.
The contents of Hunter Biden's Mac Pro, including compromising emails, naked photos and graphic video have since been released to the public, shedding light on shady overseas business dealings of Hunter Biden and suggesting he may have peddled access to his father when he was vice president. They are now also being used in an ongoing Justice Department investigation of suspected tax fraud, money laundering and foreign lobbying violations by the younger Biden - with some implicating the current POTUS.
Hunter Biden’s affair with Hallie was the last straw for her, claimed Buhle.
“I'm leaving you because you are having an affair and you have been emotionally abusive,” she wrote in an email to Hunter Biden in July 2016, cited by the Daily Mail.
Buhle and Biden finalized their divorce by April 2017.
In the final chapter of her memoir, the ex-wife of the 46th president’s son describes going to DC Superior Court to renounce her married name and reclaim her identity as Kathleen Buhle.
She claims that Hunter taunted her about it, saying, “Are you enjoying your last name?”