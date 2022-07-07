https://sputniknews.com/20220707/video-of-naked-hunter-biden-drinking-booze--smoking-drugs-at-wellness-center-revealed-to-public-1097071554.html

The video in question appears to originate from data retrieved from Hunter Biden’s so-called “laptop from hell”. 07.07.2022, Sputnik International

A new video that depicts Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, in a rather compromising position has recently been obtained by the media.According to the Daily Mail, the seven-minute video was apparently recorded at Blue Water Wellness in Newburyport, Massachusetts, where the Hunter booked a float therapy session in January 2019.In the video, Hunter can be seen drinking hard seltzer, smoking what appears to be a crack pipe, and “fondling himself,” as the media put it, while inside a sensory deprivation tank.The video was reportedly recorded on Hunter’s cellphone camera and was retrieved from the backed up phone data found on his now infamous laptop, which is often referred to nowadays as the “laptop from hell.”The media outlet points out that there is no hint of anyone knowing what Hunter was up to while inside the tank, and that there’s “no suggestion” that the staff at the wellness center was involved in his “drug abuse.”Abandoned at a Delaware computer repair shop in 2019, Hunter’s laptop eventually found its way into the hands of former US President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, following the store owner’s attempts to hand over the computer to the FBI.The laptop turned out to be a veritable trove of information potentially damaging to Hunter, such as materials that shed light on his drug abuse and shenanigans with prostitutes, as well as data regarding possible criminal activity involving him and his powerful father.

