US Supreme Court Overturns Landmark Roe v. Wade Allowing States to Ban Abortions
The US Supreme Court has overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling of 1973 which had been protecting US women's right to abortion for nearly five decades.
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
14:15 GMT 24.06.2022 (Updated: 14:24 GMT 24.06.2022)
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
A draft opinion from Supreme Court justices that suggested that the landmark ruling, which effectively prevented states from banning abortions, would be overturned was leaked earlier this year. It prompted a wave of protests in the US against the conservative-dominated court.
The US Supreme Court has overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling of 1973 which had been protecting US women's right to abortion for nearly five decades.
