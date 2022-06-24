https://sputniknews.com/20220624/us-supreme-court-overturns-landmark-roe-vs-wade-allowing-states-to-ban-abortions-1096635639.html

US Supreme Court Overturns Landmark Roe v. Wade Allowing States to Ban Abortions

A draft opinion from Supreme Court justices that suggested that the landmark ruling, which effectively prevented states from banning abortions, would be... 24.06.2022, Sputnik International

The US Supreme Court has overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling of 1973 which had been protecting US women's right to abortion for nearly five decades.

