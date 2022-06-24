https://sputniknews.com/20220624/us-supreme-court-overturns-landmark-roe-vs-wade-allowing-states-to-ban-abortions-1096635639.html
US Supreme Court Overturns Landmark Roe v. Wade Allowing States to Ban Abortions
US Supreme Court Overturns Landmark Roe v. Wade Allowing States to Ban Abortions
A draft opinion from Supreme Court justices that suggested that the landmark ruling, which effectively prevented states from banning abortions, would be... 24.06.2022, Sputnik International
The US Supreme Court has overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling of 1973 which had been protecting US women's right to abortion for nearly five decades.
US Supreme Court Overturns Landmark Roe v. Wade Allowing States to Ban Abortions
14:15 GMT 24.06.2022
A draft opinion from Supreme Court justices that suggested that the landmark ruling, which effectively prevented states from banning abortions, would be overturned was leaked earlier this year. It prompted a wave of protests in the US against the conservative-dominated court.
The US Supreme Court has overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling of 1973 which had been protecting US women's right to abortion for nearly five decades.