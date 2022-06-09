https://sputniknews.com/20220609/biden-warns-of-mini-revolution-in-midterms-if-us-supreme-court-revokes-roe-v-wade-1096148565.html
Biden Warns of 'Mini Revolution' in Midterms if US Supreme Court Revokes Roe v. Wade
US President Joe Biden has warned of grave consequences from the Supreme Court’s possible move to overturn the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade decision that established the legal right to abortion under the purview of a woman’s right to privacy.In an interview with ABC News, Biden argued that overturning the ruling would be “ridiculous” and might motivate turnout in November’s elections.He added that he was looking at executive orders that he may pass if the precedent is overturned, but declined to elaborate on the matter.Last month, Senate Republicans blocked a bill that would codify the Roe v. Wade decision, amid reports that almost half of all 50 states are poised to ban or restrict abortion access in some way if the ruling is overturned.In another development in May, US Supreme Court officials reportedly widened their search for the source of the leaked draft opinion that would reverse the Roe v. Wade decision.This followed Politico citing a leaked draft majority opinion by US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito as saying that the court had favoured overturning its decision in the Roe v. Wade case.The leaked document was confirmed to be authentic, but it does not represent the court's final decision in the case. SCOTUS said that they had launched an investigation into the unprecedented leak.
