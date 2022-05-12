https://sputniknews.com/20220512/mitch-mcconnell-urges-doj-to-apply-rule-of-law-to-mob-intimidating-judges-after-roe-v-wade-leak-1095454703.html
Mitch McConnell Urges DOJ to Apply ‘Rule of Law’ to ‘Mob’ Intimidating Judges After Roe v. Wade Leak
Mitch McConnell Urges DOJ to Apply ‘Rule of Law’ to ‘Mob’ Intimidating Judges After Roe v. Wade Leak
Following the publication of the leaked Supreme Court opinion draft on the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, pro-abortion activists have been protesting across... 12.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-12T08:23+0000
2022-05-12T08:23+0000
2022-05-12T08:23+0000
us
mitch mcconnell
roe v. wade
abortion
roe v. wade
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/05/1095296115_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_704acb140af1540a8d8639b2dcd28a11.jpg
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has urged the Justice Department to thoroughly investigate protesters from multiple pro-choice groups who have been descending on the homes of US Supreme Court Justices after a leaked draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, reported Fox News.According to the Republican Senator from Kentucky, the protests violated federal law, namely Section 1507 of the Criminal Conduct Code, which makes it a crime to "picket or parade … with the intent of influencing a judge … in the discharge of his duty … in or near a building or residence occupied or used by such judge."McConnell slammed the pro-choice protesters as "mobs," saying that their actions "meet the elements of that crime on their face."According to the GOP senator, the Joe Biden administration has failed to take the demonstrations more seriously. McConnel pointed to the zeal with which Democrats have been probing everything connected with the attack on the US Capitol by pro-Trump supporters on 6 January 2021. He urged the attorney general to give the current protesters the same attention he had "admirably given to other recent episodes of intimidation" like the 6 January riots.Ever since a leaked draft opinion from the US Supreme Court had revealed the justices voted to potentially overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that "protects a pregnant woman's liberty to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction,” pro-abortion activists have been protesting at Catholic churches and the homes of justices.They slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for lack of action and demanded she "investigate the corrupt justices" and "save abortion."A majority of the justices had voted to overturn the landmark precedent in the Roe v. Wade case which since 1973 allowed abortion throughout the United States without excessive government restrictions.If overturned, it would have major impact in US states that have previously signaled their intention to restrict or ban abortion.
https://sputniknews.com/20220511/pro-abortion-activists-target-nancy-pelosis-house-slam-her-careless-cowardly-representation-1095423491.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220502/cop-on-cop-violence-nypd-officer-found-guilty-of-assaulting-dc-police-during-january-6-riot-1095211840.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220503/scotus-leak-reveals-draft-majority-opinion-on-potential-overturn-of-landmark-roe-v-wade-ruling-1095215825.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/05/1095296115_142:0:2873:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_77caaf4cfd6577698040d99113565996.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, mitch mcconnell, roe v. wade, abortion, roe v. wade
Mitch McConnell Urges DOJ to Apply ‘Rule of Law’ to ‘Mob’ Intimidating Judges After Roe v. Wade Leak
Following the publication of the leaked Supreme Court opinion draft on the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, pro-abortion activists have been protesting across the country, in front of the US Capitol, and even at the homes of justices.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has urged the Justice Department to thoroughly investigate protesters from multiple pro-choice groups
who have been descending on the homes of US Supreme Court Justices after a leaked draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, reported Fox News.
"The past week has witnessed the spectacle of coordinated intimidation against Supreme Court Justices. Following the unprecedented leak of a draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, agitators have descended on the homes of Supreme Court Justices in an overt attempt to change course of that pending litigation," McConnell wrote in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland.
According to the Republican Senator from Kentucky, the protests violated federal law, namely Section 1507 of the Criminal Conduct Code, which makes it a crime to "picket or parade … with the intent of influencing a judge … in the discharge of his duty … in or near a building or residence occupied or used by such judge."
McConnell slammed the pro-choice protesters as "mobs," saying that their actions "meet the elements of that crime on their face."
"The Department of Justice should investigate and charge violations of Section 1507 as appropriate. There is one solution to the rule of the mob and that is the rule of the law," said McConnell.
According to the GOP senator, the Joe Biden administration has failed to take the demonstrations more seriously. McConnel pointed to the zeal with which Democrats have been probing everything connected with the attack on the US Capitol
by pro-Trump supporters on 6 January 2021. He urged the attorney general to give the current protesters the same attention he had "admirably given to other recent episodes of intimidation" like the 6 January riots.
"Where the mob descends on the US Capitol or Chevy Chase, it’s up to responsible law enforcement to stop it. I expect you are up to that task," stated McConnell.
Ever since a leaked draft opinion from the US Supreme Court had revealed the justices voted to potentially overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that "protects a pregnant woman's liberty to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction,” pro-abortion activists
have been protesting at Catholic churches and the homes of justices.
They slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for lack of action and demanded she "investigate the corrupt justices" and "save abortion."
A majority of the justices had voted to overturn the landmark precedent in the Roe v. Wade case which since 1973 allowed abortion throughout the United States without excessive government restrictions.
If overturned, it would have major impact
in US states that have previously signaled their intention to restrict or ban abortion.