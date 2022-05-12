https://sputniknews.com/20220512/mitch-mcconnell-urges-doj-to-apply-rule-of-law-to-mob-intimidating-judges-after-roe-v-wade-leak-1095454703.html

Mitch McConnell Urges DOJ to Apply ‘Rule of Law’ to ‘Mob’ Intimidating Judges After Roe v. Wade Leak

Mitch McConnell Urges DOJ to Apply ‘Rule of Law’ to ‘Mob’ Intimidating Judges After Roe v. Wade Leak

Following the publication of the leaked Supreme Court opinion draft on the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, pro-abortion activists have been protesting across... 12.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-12T08:23+0000

2022-05-12T08:23+0000

2022-05-12T08:23+0000

us

mitch mcconnell

roe v. wade

abortion

roe v. wade

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/05/1095296115_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_704acb140af1540a8d8639b2dcd28a11.jpg

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has urged the Justice Department to thoroughly investigate protesters from multiple pro-choice groups who have been descending on the homes of US Supreme Court Justices after a leaked draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, reported Fox News.According to the Republican Senator from Kentucky, the protests violated federal law, namely Section 1507 of the Criminal Conduct Code, which makes it a crime to "picket or parade … with the intent of influencing a judge … in the discharge of his duty … in or near a building or residence occupied or used by such judge."McConnell slammed the pro-choice protesters as "mobs," saying that their actions "meet the elements of that crime on their face."According to the GOP senator, the Joe Biden administration has failed to take the demonstrations more seriously. McConnel pointed to the zeal with which Democrats have been probing everything connected with the attack on the US Capitol by pro-Trump supporters on 6 January 2021. He urged the attorney general to give the current protesters the same attention he had "admirably given to other recent episodes of intimidation" like the 6 January riots.Ever since a leaked draft opinion from the US Supreme Court had revealed the justices voted to potentially overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that "protects a pregnant woman's liberty to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction,” pro-abortion activists have been protesting at Catholic churches and the homes of justices.They slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for lack of action and demanded she "investigate the corrupt justices" and "save abortion."A majority of the justices had voted to overturn the landmark precedent in the Roe v. Wade case which since 1973 allowed abortion throughout the United States without excessive government restrictions.If overturned, it would have major impact in US states that have previously signaled their intention to restrict or ban abortion.

https://sputniknews.com/20220511/pro-abortion-activists-target-nancy-pelosis-house-slam-her-careless-cowardly-representation-1095423491.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220502/cop-on-cop-violence-nypd-officer-found-guilty-of-assaulting-dc-police-during-january-6-riot-1095211840.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220503/scotus-leak-reveals-draft-majority-opinion-on-potential-overturn-of-landmark-roe-v-wade-ruling-1095215825.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

us, mitch mcconnell, roe v. wade, abortion, roe v. wade