US Senate Blocks Bill Codifying Abortion Rights Into Law Amid Roe v. Wade SCOTUS Fallout

With a 49-51 vote, the US Senate has moved in opposition to the Women’s Health Protection Act of 2022 (S.4132), a bill that would codify the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision in the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS).Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) was the sole Democrat to vote ‘nay.’The right for a woman to elect to have an abortion without excessive government restriction has been under threat since last week’s leak of SCOTUS Justice Samuel Alito’s majority draft opinion–a document that appeared to show that Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas, and Brett Kavanaugh joined Alito in voting to overturn Roe v. Wade.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters that Democrats plan to regroup and focus on the issue again "between now and November." "We are going to keep fighting and keep fighting and keep fighting, until we win," the Senate majority leader proclaimed. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was among the many Biden administration officials to speak out in support of maintaining Roe v. Wade. The US chief financial officer claimed on Tuesday that repealing the decision could have a lasting negative impact on the nation’s economy.Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), a longtime supporter of court reform to undo Roe v. Wade, recently argued that the issue of abortion would be something dealt with “at state level,” rather than federal.The Senate minority leader has also argued that the leak of Alito’s draft opinion makes the SCOTUS “less secure and less impartial.”Inflation and abortion have been projected as key issues that may drive Republicans and Democrats to the polls in November.Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who voted in favor of the Democrat-led bill on Wednesday, has argued that the US cannot compromise on women's equal protection under law. She also called on Americans to elect leaders who can pass legislation in support of the Roe v. Wade decision.

