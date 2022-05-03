https://sputniknews.com/20220503/mcconnell-us-must-prosecute-those-behind-lawless-leak-of-scotus-draft-decision-on-roe-v-wade-1095244608.html

McConnell: US Must Prosecute Those Behind ‘Lawless’ Leak of SCOTUS Draft Decision on Roe v. Wade

Late Monday night, Politico published a draft opinion authored by Justice Samuel Alito revealing that SCOTUS had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, a 1973 decision... 03.05.2022, Sputnik International

As states brace for the impending SCOTUS ruling in regard to Roe v. Wade, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is calling for the prosecution of those involved in the “lawless” leak of SCOTUS Justice Samuel Alito’s draft majority opinion.Per the draft, SCOTUS Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh joined Alito in voting to overturn Roe v. Wade.“I’m certain the chief justice will seek to get to the bottom of this,” said the Senate minority leader. “If a crime was committed, the Department of Justice must pursue it completely.”Not long after McConnell’s remarks, Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the leaked document and announced he has directed the marshal of the court to launch a probe “into the source of the leak.” However, the draft does not reflect the final decision of the court, according to Roberts.The actual decision is not expected to be handed down for another couple of months.Later on Tuesday, McConnell was asked by a reporter whether he takes “personal credit” for the possibility of abortion rights being taken away, as he “spent decades trying to remake” the Supreme Court.Senate Democrats voiced their concerns and vented frustrations related to the leak during a private lunch meeting on Tuesday, according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).Schumer told reporters that McConnell did not voice his support for repealing Roe v. Wade during the meeting.“Every time it was brought up substantively about Roe v. Wade, all he did was talk about the leaks,” the Senate majority leader said. In anticipation of the decision, Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) and several other governors have called upon US Congress to implement Roe v. Wade protections into federal law.“This legislation is critical,” Whitmer tweeted. “We must act at the state and federal level to protect the right to legal abortion.”Signees include the governors of Wisconsin, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Washington, and the Virgin Islands.

