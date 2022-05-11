https://sputniknews.com/20220511/us-supreme-court-shows-no-signs-of-changing-course-on-leaked-draft-anti-abortion-decision---report-1095443425.html

US Supreme Court Shows No Signs of Changing Course on Leaked Draft Anti-Abortion Decision - Report

Despite more than a week of mass outrage and protests, including outside Supreme Court justices' homes, the high court shows no indication it is changing... 11.05.2022

As the nine Supreme Court justices prepare to convene again for the first time since the press published a draft decision leaked to them by an unknown source, that draft penned by Justice Samuel Alito remains the only one circulating among the justices, according to Politico.According to the high court’s official schedule, the justice will convene in conference on Thursday, May 12, for the first time since May 2. The closed-door meeting will see the justices speak frankly and alone about recently-heard oral arguments. However, the events of the previous two weeks are likely to also be a subject of conversation.Chief Justice John Roberts said he had begun a probe to hunt down the source of the leak, calling it a “betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations.”Politico was first to publish the draft majority opinion written by Alito - the first time such a leak has occurred at the high court in living memory. Six conservative justices sit on the court, outnumbering the three liberal justices by two-to-one, although only Alito’s name appeared on the document and no dissenting opinion has been similarly leaked.The court’s opinion is in response to arguments heard in a December 2021 case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, in which the Mississippi government directly asked the high court to consider the validity of the Roe decision. The Magnolia State is just one of several Republican-dominated states to pass laws that restrict abortion access beyond what Roe allows, including Texas, Oklahoma, and Arizona.The court’s term ends in June, when the decision is expected to be formally published, and could change by that time.Within hours of the leaked document being published, protesters gathered outside the high court in Washington, DC, demanding the court reverse course. Further protests continued through the weekend, spreading to more than 30 cities across the United States. Protesters demanded Democrats take action in Congress, but also indicted them for failing to do so in the 49 years since the Roe decision.However, Schumer made clear over the weekend that the Wednesday vote was not so much a realistic attempt to pass the bill as it was to put senators on the record about abortion during a time that political tensions are very high and elections are just months away.Every American will see how every senator stands," Schumer told reporters on Sunday. He added that Republicans "can't duck it anymore. Republicans have tried to duck it."A poll published by ABC News and the Washington Post last week showed majority support for abortion’s legality and just 27% of respondents said they thought the Roe decision should be overturned, regardless of whether or not they personally supported abortion.

