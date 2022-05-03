International
Supreme Court Launches Probe Into Leak of Draft Opinion on Abortion Rights
Supreme Court Launches Probe Into Leak of Draft Opinion on Abortion Rights
Supreme Court Launches Probe Into Leak of Draft Opinion on Abortion Rights
03.05.2022
"To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed," Roberts said in a press release. "The work of the Court will not be affected in any way ... I have directed the Marshal of the Court to launch an investigation into the source."The release said the document leaked late Monday night is authentic but does not represent the final decision by the Supreme Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case.Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden promised to oppose the Supreme Court if it moves forward with reported plans to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade decision. On Monday night, Politico reported that it had obtained a leaked 67-page draft majority opinion penned by Justice Samuel Alito effectively scrapping federal abortion protections.
Supreme Court Launches Probe Into Leak of Draft Opinion on Abortion Rights

15:53 GMT 03.05.2022 (Updated: 15:54 GMT 03.05.2022)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts said on Tuesday he ordered an investigation into the leak of the draft opinion of the Supreme Court overturning the Roe v. Wade ruling that legalises undergoing abortions throughout the United States.
"To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed," Roberts said in a press release. "The work of the Court will not be affected in any way ... I have directed the Marshal of the Court to launch an investigation into the source."
The release said the document leaked late Monday night is authentic but does not represent the final decision by the Supreme Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case.
Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden promised to oppose the Supreme Court if it moves forward with reported plans to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade decision. On Monday night, Politico reported that it had obtained a leaked 67-page draft majority opinion penned by Justice Samuel Alito effectively scrapping federal abortion protections.
0
Заголовок открываемого материала