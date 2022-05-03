https://sputniknews.com/20220503/scotus-leak-reveals-draft-majority-opinion-on-potential-overturn-of-landmark-roe-v-wade-ruling-1095215825.html

SCOTUS Leak Reveals Draft Majority Opinion on Potential Overturn of Landmark Roe v Wade Ruling



Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion which illustrates a direct assault on the landmark 1973 decision of Roe V Wade allowing women the federal constitutional... 03.05.2022, Sputnik International

Alito’s draft opinion is an ominous prelude for those who desire the freedom of full autonomy over their bodies as well as their individual right to make private health decisions when confronted with an unwanted, or a desired but life-risking pregnancy.It’s possible that the court may change its tide before the final ruling which is expected by either late June or early July. But Alito’s draft opinion was labeled as a proposed majority opinion, and with a 6-3 conservative majority Supreme Court, the future for women’s rights looks dark.The draft opinion is an unapologetic, full-on attack on Roe v. Wade. In his opinion Alito writes, "The inescapable conclusion is that a right to abortion is not deeply rooted in the Nation’s history and traditions. On the contrary, an unbroken tradition of prohibiting abortion on pain of criminal punishment persisted from the earliest days of the common law until 1973.”The court appears hellbent to return to the days before 1973 when abortion was prohibited on "pain of criminal punishment". The sentiment is an eerie echo of the horrific and controversial anti-abortion law signed by Texas State Governor Gregg Abbott, which banned the procedure as early as six weeks into pregnancy, despite the fact that late-term abortions are a medical necessities that could save a woman's life if the pregnancy becomes dangerous. To make matters worse, the Texas anti-abortion bill also created a "private right of action", meaning any private citizen would be allowed to threaten healthcare providers with a lawsuit of $10,000 in "damages". This aspect of the bill was opposed by 74% of Americans, 90% being Democrat and 57% being Republican. Alito's draft not only attacked Roe V Wade, but Planned Parenthood v Casey, as well.

