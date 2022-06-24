International
Breaking News: Biden Says SCOTUS Roe v Wade Ruling 'Took Away' Americans' Constitutional Right
https://sputniknews.com/20220624/live-updates-protests-erupt-outside-supreme-court-as-roe-v-wade-overturned-1096636731.html
The US Supreme Court has overruled Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision establishing a constitutional right to abortion. Now states are able to regulate the... 24.06.2022, Sputnik International
us, u.s. supreme court, abortion, roe v. wade
Protests outside the Supreme Court in Washington DC as Roe v Wade overturned

LIVE UPDATES: Biden to Address Nation as Protests Erupt at Supreme Court After Roe v Wade Overturned

15:23 GMT 24.06.2022 (Updated: 15:28 GMT 24.06.2022)
US
India
Global
The US Supreme Court has overruled Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision establishing a constitutional right to abortion. Now states are able to regulate the practice of abortion.
Protests have erupted outside the US Supreme Court after a majority of justices voted to overturn Roe v Wade, which had been protecting American women's right to abortion for nearly five decades.
“The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives” the ruling said.
Justice Samuel Alito, who authored the Supreme Court’s written opinion, said the US Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of states from regulating or prohibiting abortion and the Roe and Casey decisions abrogated that authority.
Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan dissented from the court’s majority decision, arguing that overruling the Roe decision discarded a “balance” between the competing values of protecting the life of unborn children and safeguarding a woman’s health and life. The Roe and Casey decisions maintained that balance, the justices said. The dissenting justices criticized the majority’s decision and said that it will certainly result in the “curtailment of women’s rights” and status as equal citizens.
Follow Sputnik's live updates to find out more!
16:49 GMT 24.06.2022
Biden Says SCOTUS Roe v Wade Ruling 'Took Away' Americans' Constitutional Right
16:42 GMT
16:36 GMT 24.06.2022
'Squad' Member Ilhan Omar Compares SCOTUS Abortion Ruling to Decisions Legitimizing Slavery
16:13 GMT 24.06.2022
Adam Schiff Urges Congress to 'Fight' Abortion Decision, Says SCOTUS 'Will Return Us to the Stone Age'
16:10 GMT 24.06.2022
California, Oregon, Washington Issue Joint Pledge to Defend Abortion Rights
16:07 GMT 24.06.2022
Trump Says Supreme Court Decision Overturning Roe v Wade 'Will Work Out for Everybody'
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.06.2022
'God Made the Decision': Trump Hails Supreme Court's Ruling to Overturn Roe v. Wade
16:03 GMT 24.06.2022
Ex-CIA Director Mike Pompeo Praises SCOTUS Roe v Wade Ruling: 'Defending Right to Life'
16:02 GMT 24.06.2022
Canadian PM Trudeau Slams SCOTUS Roe v Wade Ruling as 'Horrific'
15:51 GMT 24.06.2022
US DOJ 'Strongly Disagrees' With SCOTUS Abortion Ruling
US Attorney General Merrick Garland says that the Justice Department will "use every tool at our disposal to protect reproductive freedom" following the Supreme Court's decision.
15:49 GMT 24.06.2022
Ex-FLOTUS Michelle Obama Issues Lengthy Statement on SCOTUS Ruling: 'I'm Heartbroken'
15:48 GMT 24.06.2022
Pelosi: 'There's No Point in Saying Good Morning... SCOTUS is Eviscerating Americans' Rights'
15:44 GMT 24.06.2022
Hillary Clinton: Supreme Court's Roe v Wade Opinion 'Will Live in Infamy as a Step Backward for Women's Rights'
15:43 GMT 24.06.2022
AOC Says 'People Will Die' Because of SCOTUS Decision to Overrule Roe v Wade
15:42 GMT 24.06.2022
Ex-White House Press Sec Jen Psaki Reacts to SCOTUS Ruling
15:40 GMT 24.06.2022
Barack Obama Says SCOTUS Ruling 'Attacks Essential Freedoms of Millions of Americans'
15:33 GMT 24.06.2022
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer: SCOTUS Ruling 'One of the Darkest Days' US Has Ever Seen
"Millions upon millions of American women are having their rights taken from them by five unelected Justices on this extremist MAGA court," he said in a statement, referring to Donald Trump's 'Make America Great Again' slogan.

"These justices, appointed by Republicans and presiding without any accountability, have stolen a fundamental right to have an abortion away from American women in this country. These justices were intentionally appointed by Republicans to overturn Roe v Wade and every Republican Senator knew this would happen if they voted to confirm these radical justices. These MAGA Republicans are all complicit in today's decision and all of its consequences for women and families in this country. Today's decision makes crystal clear the contrast as we approach the November elections: elect more MAGA Republicans if you want nationwide abortion bans, the jailing of women and doctors and no exemptions for rape and incest. Or, elect more pro-choice Democrats to save Roe and protect a woman's right to make their own decisions about their body, not politicians."

UK PM Boris Johnson Calls US Supreme Court Abortion Ruling 'a Big Step Backwards'
15:26 GMT 24.06.2022
Biden to Address Nation After Supreme Court Overturns Roe v Wade
President Joe Biden will speak from the White House about the SCOTUS ruling overturning Roe v Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

The remarks are scheduled for 12:30 p.m. EDT.
Missouri Becomes First State to Ban Abortion After US Supreme Court Decision
Missouri became the first US state to ban abortion hours after the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v Wade ruling.
"Missouri has just become the first in the country to effectively end abortion. This is a monumental day for the sanctity of life," state attorney general Eric Schmitt tweeted.
Protests Erupt at Supreme Court After Roe v Wade Overruled
Demonstrators gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.06.2022
US Supreme Court Overturns Landmark Roe v. Wade Allowing States to Ban Abortions
