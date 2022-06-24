LIVE UPDATES: Biden to Address Nation as Protests Erupt at Supreme Court After Roe v Wade Overturned

"These justices, appointed by Republicans and presiding without any accountability, have stolen a fundamental right to have an abortion away from American women in this country. These justices were intentionally appointed by Republicans to overturn Roe v Wade and every Republican Senator knew this would happen if they voted to confirm these radical justices. These MAGA Republicans are all complicit in today's decision and all of its consequences for women and families in this country. Today's decision makes crystal clear the contrast as we approach the November elections: elect more MAGA Republicans if you want nationwide abortion bans, the jailing of women and doctors and no exemptions for rape and incest. Or, elect more pro-choice Democrats to save Roe and protect a woman's right to make their own decisions about their body, not politicians."