LIVE UPDATES: Biden to Address Nation as Protests Erupt at Supreme Court After Roe v Wade Overturned

The US Supreme Court has overruled Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision establishing a constitutional right to abortion. Now states are able to regulate the practice of abortion.
Protests have erupted outside the US Supreme Court after a majority of justices voted to overturn Roe v Wade, which had been protecting American women's right to abortion for nearly five decades.
“The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives” the ruling said.
Justice Samuel Alito, who authored the Supreme Court’s written opinion, said the US Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of states from regulating or prohibiting abortion and the Roe and Casey decisions abrogated that authority.
Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan dissented from the court’s majority decision, arguing that overruling the Roe decision discarded a “balance” between the competing values of protecting the life of unborn children and safeguarding a woman’s health and life. The Roe and Casey decisions maintained that balance, the justices said. The dissenting justices criticized the majority’s decision and said that it will certainly result in the “curtailment of women’s rights” and status as equal citizens.
Ex-CIA Director Mike Pompeo Praises SCOTUS Roe v Wade Ruling: 'Defending Right to Life'
I applaud the SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade today. This is not the end of the fight to save the lives of the unborn. We owe it to them to joyously defend this most fundamental right -- the right to life.
Ex-White House Press Sec Jen Psaki Reacts to SCOTUS Ruling
1. protection of Roe is NOT controversial. It is supported by the majority of the public (upwards of 80% in some polls), 2. the majority of people impacted by abortion bans are black, latino and other communities of color, 3. SCOTUS is not done, neither is anti-choice movement
Barack Obama Says SCOTUS Ruling 'Attacks Essential Freedoms of Millions of Americans'
Across the country, states have already passed bills restricting choice. If you're looking for ways to respond, @PPFA, @USOWomen, and many other groups have been sounding the alarm on this issue for years—and will continue to be on the front lines of this fight. pic.twitter.com/PpXBEcbL2S
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer: SCOTUS Ruling 'One of the Darkest Days' US Has Ever Seen
"Millions upon millions of American women are having their rights taken from them by five unelected Justices on this extremist MAGA court," he said in a statement, referring to Donald Trump's 'Make America Great Again' slogan.
"These justices, appointed by Republicans and presiding without any accountability, have stolen a fundamental right to have an abortion away from American women in this country. These justices were intentionally appointed by Republicans to overturn Roe v Wade and every Republican Senator knew this would happen if they voted to confirm these radical justices. These MAGA Republicans are all complicit in today's decision and all of its consequences for women and families in this country. Today's decision makes crystal clear the contrast as we approach the November elections: elect more MAGA Republicans if you want nationwide abortion bans, the jailing of women and doctors and no exemptions for rape and incest. Or, elect more pro-choice Democrats to save Roe and protect a woman's right to make their own decisions about their body, not politicians."
15:28 GMT 24.06.2022
UK PM Boris Johnson Calls US Supreme Court Abortion Ruling 'a Big Step Backwards'
15:26 GMT 24.06.2022
Biden to Address Nation After Supreme Court Overturns Roe v Wade
President Joe Biden will speak from the White House about the SCOTUS ruling overturning Roe v Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide.
The remarks are scheduled for 12:30 p.m. EDT.
15:26 GMT 24.06.2022
Missouri Becomes First State to Ban Abortion After US Supreme Court Decision
Missouri became the first US state to ban abortion hours after the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v Wade ruling.
"Missouri has just become the first in the country to effectively end abortion. This is a monumental day for the sanctity of life," state attorney general Eric Schmitt tweeted.
15:25 GMT 24.06.2022
Protests Erupt at Supreme Court After Roe v Wade Overruled