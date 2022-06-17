International
Breaking News: Putin Says Era of Unipolar World Has Ended Despite Attempts To Preserve it at Any Cost
https://sputniknews.com/20220617/putin-era-of-unipolar-world-has-ended-despite-attempts-to-preserve-it-at-any-cost-1096410547.html
Putin: Era of Unipolar World Has Ended Despite Attempts To Preserve it at Any Cost
Putin: Era of Unipolar World Has Ended Despite Attempts To Preserve it at Any Cost
The Russian president is delivering his speech at the annual SPIEF business forum in St. Petersburg. His address is dedicated to the future of Russia and the... 17.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-17T12:49+0000
2022-06-17T12:55+0000
russia
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1096410547.jpg?1655470501
Addressing the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the unipolar world has come to an end despite all of its beneficiaries' attempts to preserve it at any cost.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, world

Putin: Era of Unipolar World Has Ended Despite Attempts To Preserve it at Any Cost

12:49 GMT 17.06.2022 (Updated: 12:55 GMT 17.06.2022)
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Being updated
The Russian president is delivering his speech at the annual SPIEF business forum in St. Petersburg. His address is dedicated to the future of Russia and the rest of the world in the wake of renewed pressure from western sanctions against Moscow.
Addressing the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the unipolar world has come to an end despite all of its beneficiaries' attempts to preserve it at any cost.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала