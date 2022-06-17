https://sputniknews.com/20220617/putin-era-of-unipolar-world-has-ended-despite-attempts-to-preserve-it-at-any-cost-1096410547.html
Putin: Era of Unipolar World Has Ended Despite Attempts To Preserve it at Any Cost
The Russian president is delivering his speech at the annual SPIEF business forum in St. Petersburg. His address is dedicated to the future of Russia and the... 17.06.2022, Sputnik International
Addressing the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the unipolar world has come to an end despite all of its beneficiaries' attempts to preserve it at any cost.
12:49 GMT 17.06.2022 (Updated: 12:55 GMT 17.06.2022)
The Russian president is delivering his speech at the annual SPIEF business forum in St. Petersburg. His address is dedicated to the future of Russia and the rest of the world in the wake of renewed pressure from western sanctions against Moscow.
Addressing the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the unipolar world has come to an end despite all of its beneficiaries' attempts to preserve it at any cost.