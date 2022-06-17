https://sputniknews.com/20220617/putin-era-of-unipolar-world-has-ended-despite-attempts-to-preserve-it-at-any-cost-1096410547.html

Putin: Era of Unipolar World Has Ended Despite Attempts To Preserve it at Any Cost

The Russian president is delivering his speech at the annual SPIEF business forum in St. Petersburg. His address is dedicated to the future of Russia and the... 17.06.2022, Sputnik International

Addressing the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the unipolar world has come to an end despite all of its beneficiaries' attempts to preserve it at any cost.

