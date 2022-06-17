https://sputniknews.com/20220617/president-putin-delivers-speech-at-2022-st-petersburg-international-economic-forum-1096397309.html

President Putin Delivers Speech at 2022 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

This year, guests from over 120 countries are attending the event, including several state leaders, like President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and... 17.06.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from St. Petersburg as Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the plenary session of the 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).According to Kremlin, Putin intends to explain the current situation in the global economy, while also commenting on the sanctions campaign unleashed by the Western countries against Russia.SPIEF, which was first held in 1997, is a major platform, which brings together prominent business leaders and politicians, heads of international organisations, well-known public figures, leading academics, experts, and the media.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

