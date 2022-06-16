International
https://sputniknews.com/20220616/biden-says-us-public-really-really-down-about-inflation-recession-not-inevitable-1096390191.html
Biden Says US Public 'Really, Really Down' About Inflation, Recession 'Not Inevitable'
Biden Says US Public 'Really, Really Down' About Inflation, Recession 'Not Inevitable'
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden said in a recent interview that the American public is really concerned about inflation in the United States but... 16.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-16T22:43+0000
2022-06-16T22:43+0000
joe biden
inflation
recession
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/17/1095711656_0:0:3069:1726_1920x0_80_0_0_046f59dcd37bd5d68f80b1be0032deaf.jpg
"People are really, really down," Biden told the Associated Press on Thursday. "The need for mental health in America, it has skyrocketed, because people have seen everything upset. Everything they’ve counted on upset. But most of it’s the consequence of what’s happened, what happened as a consequence of the COVID crisis."Biden also underscored that a recession in the United States is not inevitable, claiming he is confident that the US is in a strong position to overcome inflation.US inflation, as recorded by the Consumer Price Index, grew at an annualized rate of 8.6% in May - the fastest rate since 1981. The cost of virtually all goods, including food, fuel, shelter and clothing, increased significantly last month.The US average price for a gallon of regular gasoline exceeded $5 a gallon last week for the first time ever, with diesel also at record-high prices above $6 a gallon. The Biden administration has pointed both towards impacts of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and alleged price gouging by energy firms.Global food prices and supply availability have also faced instability as a result of the situation in Ukraine, with Western leaders pinning responsibility on Russia’s operation and Moscow pointing toward Western sanctions and Ukrainian sea mines as barriers to bringing food and fertilizer to market.
https://sputniknews.com/20220614/soaring-us-inflation--looming-recession-are-bifurcating-democrat-support-economist-says-1096314495.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/17/1095711656_140:0:2871:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_84c510090e3983b66f82e62ba7da1f79.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, inflation, recession

Biden Says US Public 'Really, Really Down' About Inflation, Recession 'Not Inevitable'

22:43 GMT 16.06.2022
© AFP 2022 / SAUL LOEBUS President Joe Biden attends a press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Akasaka Palace in Tokyo on May 23, 2022
US President Joe Biden attends a press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Akasaka Palace in Tokyo on May 23, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.06.2022
© AFP 2022 / SAUL LOEB
Subscribe
US
India
Global
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden said in a recent interview that the American public is really concerned about inflation in the United States but a recession is not inevitable.
"People are really, really down," Biden told the Associated Press on Thursday. "The need for mental health in America, it has skyrocketed, because people have seen everything upset. Everything they’ve counted on upset. But most of it’s the consequence of what’s happened, what happened as a consequence of the COVID crisis."
Biden also underscored that a recession in the United States is not inevitable, claiming he is confident that the US is in a strong position to overcome inflation.
US inflation, as recorded by the Consumer Price Index, grew at an annualized rate of 8.6% in May - the fastest rate since 1981. The cost of virtually all goods, including food, fuel, shelter and clothing, increased significantly last month.
President Joe Biden speaks about the latest round of mass shootings, from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 2, 2022. Biden is attempting to increase pressure on Congress to pass stricter gun limits after such efforts failed following past outbreaks. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.06.2022
Soaring US Inflation & Looming Recession Are Bifurcating Democrat Support, Economist Says
14 June, 16:30 GMT
The US average price for a gallon of regular gasoline exceeded $5 a gallon last week for the first time ever, with diesel also at record-high prices above $6 a gallon. The Biden administration has pointed both towards impacts of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and alleged price gouging by energy firms.
Global food prices and supply availability have also faced instability as a result of the situation in Ukraine, with Western leaders pinning responsibility on Russia’s operation and Moscow pointing toward Western sanctions and Ukrainian sea mines as barriers to bringing food and fertilizer to market.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала