Putin to Talk About Global Economy, Politics at SPIEF - Kremlin Aide
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will open its 25th anniversary edition with high ranking delegations from over 40 countries on Wednesday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to address the plenary session of the forum on Friday.
He will give his assessment of the current situation in the global economy and politics during his speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters on Tuesday.
"As for the president's speech, it is being prepared now, and it is expected that the president will give an assessment of the current situation in the world economy and politics, of course, we will talk about the problems that the world economy is facing today, about unfair interstate competition, trade and financial wars, sanctions, restrictions, and so on," Ushakov told reporters, adding that Putin will also discuss the current trend on the multipolar economic model.
During the forum, the president will also hold a meeting with war correspondents, and heads of Russian television, print and internet media to discuss the economy and Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.
This year, the forum will be attended by a ministerial delegation from Myanmar, including the country's ministers of foreign affairs, economy and investment, as well as a representative delegation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) headed by Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.
High-ranking delegations from over 40 countries are expected to participate in the 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov has said.
"A fairly large number of guests are expected. And if we talk about high-ranking delegations from abroad, official, government delegations, then we expect that these delegations will come from more than 40 countries of the world," Ushakov told reporters, adding that the participation of heads of major foreign companies and banks is also expected.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning to meet with the heads of the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR), Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters on Tuesday, adding that meetings on the sidelines of the event are not ruled out.
"Not yet planned. They will participate [in SPIEF] but as far as I know, this is not planned. But everything is possible on the sidelines, of course," Ushakov told reporters.
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) plenary session with Russian President Vladimir Putin in person, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters on Tuesday, adding that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi will join the event online.
“Our president traditionally takes part in this event and the president of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will participate together with him. He will be on the stage. And also the President of Egypt Abdel Fattah Sisi in the video format,” Ushakov said, adding that Egypt will be the this year’s main guest at SPIEF.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold meetings with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan and Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia and Herzegovina's tripartite presidency on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.
"During the forum, after this plenary session, the president will hold bilateral meetings. These will be negotiations with Tokayev. The meeting, as I already said, the first one [meeting] with President of Armenia Khachaturyan, and the president will also receive a member of the presidium of Bosnia and Herzegovina from the Serbian people, Milorad Dodik," Ushakov said.
Other high-ranking participants will include Egyptian Trade and Industry Minister Nevin Gamea, Venezuelan Executive Vice President and Minister of Economy Delcy Rodriguez Gomez, Prime Minister of the Central African Republic Felix Moloua, and Iranian Trade Minister Reza Fatemi Amin. The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) will be represented by Secretary General Mohamed Hamel.
All in all, representatives from over 90 countries have confirmed their participation at this year’s forum. The Kremlin official mentioned that 1244 Russian companies and 265 foreign companies have confirmed their attendance.
"There will be no official representatives from unfriendly states at the forum," Ushakov said, adding that the forum’s participants plan to talk about the economic changes in the world and sanctions pressure on Russia.
SPIEF Agenda
The 25th SPIEF will be dedicated to the theme “New Opportunities in a New World,” with its business program featuring discussions on the new economic reality, the challenges facing the Russian economy, modern technology, and investment in human capital.
The forum will include business dialogues between Russia, Africa, China, Egypt, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Latin America and the Middle East. The trade, economic and investment collaboration between the Eurasian Economic Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations members will be discussed.
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum has been held since 1997, and since 2006 it has been held under the patronage and with the participation of the President of the Russian Federation.