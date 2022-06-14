https://sputniknews.com/20220614/putin-to-talk-about-global-economy-politics-at-spief---kremlin-aide-1096318312.html

Putin to Talk About Global Economy, Politics at SPIEF - Kremlin Aide

Putin to Talk About Global Economy, Politics at SPIEF - Kremlin Aide

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will open its 25th anniversary edition with high ranking delegations from over 40 countries on... 14.06.2022, Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to address the plenary session of the forum on Friday.He will give his assessment of the current situation in the global economy and politics during his speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters on Tuesday.During the forum, the president will also hold a meeting with war correspondents, and heads of Russian television, print and internet media to discuss the economy and Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.This year, the forum will be attended by a ministerial delegation from Myanmar, including the country's ministers of foreign affairs, economy and investment, as well as a representative delegation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) headed by Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.High-ranking delegations from over 40 countries are expected to participate in the 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov has said.Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning to meet with the heads of the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR), Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters on Tuesday, adding that meetings on the sidelines of the event are not ruled out.Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) plenary session with Russian President Vladimir Putin in person, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters on Tuesday, adding that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi will join the event online.Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold meetings with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan and Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia and Herzegovina's tripartite presidency on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.Other high-ranking participants will include Egyptian Trade and Industry Minister Nevin Gamea, Venezuelan Executive Vice President and Minister of Economy Delcy Rodriguez Gomez, Prime Minister of the Central African Republic Felix Moloua, and Iranian Trade Minister Reza Fatemi Amin. The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) will be represented by Secretary General Mohamed Hamel.All in all, representatives from over 90 countries have confirmed their participation at this year’s forum. The Kremlin official mentioned that 1244 Russian companies and 265 foreign companies have confirmed their attendance."There will be no official representatives from unfriendly states at the forum," Ushakov said, adding that the forum’s participants plan to talk about the economic changes in the world and sanctions pressure on Russia.SPIEF AgendaThe 25th SPIEF will be dedicated to the theme “New Opportunities in a New World,” with its business program featuring discussions on the new economic reality, the challenges facing the Russian economy, modern technology, and investment in human capital.The forum will include business dialogues between Russia, Africa, China, Egypt, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Latin America and the Middle East. The trade, economic and investment collaboration between the Eurasian Economic Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations members will be discussed.The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum has been held since 1997, and since 2006 it has been held under the patronage and with the participation of the President of the Russian Federation.

