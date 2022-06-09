https://sputniknews.com/20220609/putin-on-western-sanctions-its-impossible-to-isolate-russia-1096158008.html
Putin on Western Sanctions: It's Impossible to Isolate Russia
Putin on Western Sanctions: It's Impossible to Isolate Russia
Responding to Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, Western countries have imposed a slew of anti-Russian sanctions aiming to "isolate" Russia from the... 09.06.2022, Sputnik International
Commenting on the Western sanctions targeting Russia's economy, President Vladimir Putin stated that it is impossible to isolate such a big country.The Russian president also said that the country is never going to have a closed economy.Putin also addressed claims that he is personally responsible for skyrocketing inflation in Western countries, saying that he has nothing to do with the economic hardships faced by other nations. "This is a result of their [Western countries] own mistakes [made during a long time]," he noted.The president also suggested that the current generation in Russia has the same fate as Russian 17th century emperor, Peter The Great, who "returned and strengthened territories".He explained that if a country is not able to make its own sovereign decisions, then it's a colony, especially in today's harsh geopolitical conditions.
Putin on Western Sanctions: It's Impossible to Isolate Russia
14:09 GMT 09.06.2022 (Updated: 14:41 GMT 09.06.2022)
Responding to Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, Western countries have imposed a slew of anti-Russian sanctions aiming to "isolate" Russia from the global economy.
Commenting on the Western sanctions targeting Russia's economy, President Vladimir Putin stated that it is impossible to isolate such a big country.
"For a country like Russia, it is impossible to be surrounded by a fence from the outside," he said. "And we ourselves are not going to erect such a fence around [our own country]".
The Russian president also said that the country is never going to have a closed economy.
Putin also addressed claims that he is personally responsible for skyrocketing inflation in Western countries, saying that he has nothing to do with the economic hardships faced by other nations.
"This is a result of their [Western countries] own mistakes [made during a long time]," he noted.
The president also suggested that the current generation in Russia has the same fate as Russian 17th century emperor, Peter The Great, who "returned and strengthened territories".
"This fate also fell on us," Putin concluded.
He explained that if a country is not able to make its own sovereign decisions, then it's a colony, especially in today's harsh geopolitical conditions.
"In order to claim to be a leader, let alone a global leader, [...] any country, any people, any ethnic group must ensure its sovereignty," Putin continued. "A country is either a sovereign nation or a colony. There is nothing in-between".