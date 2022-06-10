Video of Mike Tyson Injuring His Coach During Training Goes Viral
© AP Photo / Willy SanjuanIn this Aug. 2, 2019, file photo, Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana Point, Calif.
© AP Photo / Willy Sanjuan
Mike Tyson is a former world heavyweight boxing champion. He is also famous for his controversial behaviour both in and out of the ring, earning him the nickname of the "Baddest Man on the Planet". Recently, he was back in the news, again for the wrong reasons, after he punched a man on a plane and now he has injured his training partner.
Mike Tyson may have retired from boxing several years ago, but the strength in his arms is still intact as was evident from the fact that he severely hurt his coach's mouth during a recent training session.
Tyson himself broke this news on Instagram as he posted a video on the popular social network, in which he's seen hitting Rafael Cordeiro, his trainer in the mouth.
"When you play with fire eventually you will get burned. Sorry about that," Tyson wrote in the caption of the video.
Tyson himself broke this news on Instagram as he posted a video on the popular social network, in which he's seen hitting Rafael Cordeiro, his trainer in the mouth.
"When you play with fire eventually you will get burned. Sorry about that," Tyson wrote in the caption of the video.
The clip has since then gone viral and has already received more than 100K likes on Instagram.
Meanwhile, Mike Tyson is coming out with his biographical series on American subscription-based streaming service provider Hulu, detailing large parts of his life, including his troubled teenage days in New York, his drugs and sex addiction, and how he turned into one of the most feared boxers the world has ever seen.
Hulu recently released the first trailer of the series for the celebrated boxer's fans.
Meanwhile, Mike Tyson is coming out with his biographical series on American subscription-based streaming service provider Hulu, detailing large parts of his life, including his troubled teenage days in New York, his drugs and sex addiction, and how he turned into one of the most feared boxers the world has ever seen.
Hulu recently released the first trailer of the series for the celebrated boxer's fans.
The series called "Mike" premieres in the United States on 25 August.