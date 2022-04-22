https://sputniknews.com/20220422/mike-tyson-punches-passenger-on-plane-for-throwing-bottle-at-him-reports-say-1094972036.html

Mike Tyson Punches Passenger on Plane for Throwing Bottle at Him, Reports Say

Despite his outwardly chilled demeanour, Tyson can be pretty tough — and one hapless airline passenger found himself on the receiving end of 'Iron Mike's'... 22.04.2022, Sputnik International

Boxing legend Mike Tyson punched a fellow passenger after the man threw a bottle at him on an airline flight, TMZ reports.The report suggested that the man, who was sitting behind Tyson on the flight from San Francisco to Florida on Wednesday, initially started up normal conversation with the former heavyweight champion — and they even took a selfie together. But things turned unpleasant even before take-off as the man was "extremely intoxicated" according to sources close to Tyson quoted by the celebrity gossip website.Video footage obtained by the site shows Tyson punching the man. Blood visible on the hapless passenger's forehead. Reports suggest that the other man left the plane immediately after the altercation.He was treated by medics but gave "minimal details of the incident and refused to cooperate further with the police investigation", the Daily Mail reported.Police confirmed they were aware of the video and had forwarded it to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, but did not elaborate on details.

