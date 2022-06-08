International
Virat Kohli Becomes Third Most Followed Athlete on Instagram After Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi
Virat Kohli Becomes Third Most Followed Athlete on Instagram After Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is known for his penchant for breaking records - both on and off the field. While the 33-year-old batter has been the quickest to...
Virat Kohli accomplished another major feat, this time on Instagram. He has reached the landmark of 200 million followers on the social media platform - becoming the first Indian and the only cricketer to attain this feat on Thursday Night. With his achievement, Kohli, the ex-Indian team cricket captain, joined an elite list of sports stars who have 200 million followers on Instagram.Only Manchester United talisman Cristiano Ronaldo and seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi have more followers than Kohli on Instagram.On Sunday, CR7 became the first individual on the planet to breach the 450 mln followers barrier on the social network.Messi ranks second, while considerably training his rival with 334 mln followers on Instagram.Meanwhile, an elated Kohli expressed his gratitude to fans for their love and support, without which it would have been impossible to achieve the massive feat.Remarkably, Kohli now has more Instagram followers than the Indian Premier League (IPL), 10 IPL teams, the International Cricket Council (ICC) &amp; all 12 full member teams have.
Pawan Atri
Pawan Atri
Virat Kohli Becomes Third Most Followed Athlete on Instagram After Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi

06:54 GMT 08.06.2022
India's captain Virat Kohli plays shot during the day three of their second test cricket match with New Zealand in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021
India's captain Virat Kohli plays shot during the day three of their second test cricket match with New Zealand in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.06.2022
Pawan Atri
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is known for his penchant for breaking records - both on and off the field. While the 33-year-old batter has been the quickest to reach 23,000 runs in international cricket, he's a superstar on social media too. Now, he has the most followers among cricketers on Instagram.
Virat Kohli accomplished another major feat, this time on Instagram. He has reached the landmark of 200 million followers on the social media platform - becoming the first Indian and the only cricketer to attain this feat on Thursday Night.

With his achievement, Kohli, the ex-Indian team cricket captain, joined an elite list of sports stars who have 200 million followers on Instagram.
Screenshot of RCB's Twitter post on Virat Kohli
Screenshot of RCB's Twitter post on Virat Kohli
Only Manchester United talisman Cristiano Ronaldo and seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi have more followers than Kohli on Instagram.

On Sunday, CR7 became the first individual on the planet to breach the 450 mln followers barrier on the social network.
Messi ranks second, while considerably training his rival with 334 mln followers on Instagram.

Meanwhile, an elated Kohli expressed his gratitude to fans for their love and support, without which it would have been impossible to achieve the massive feat.
Remarkably, Kohli now has more Instagram followers than the Indian Premier League (IPL), 10 IPL teams, the International Cricket Council (ICC) & all 12 full member teams have.
