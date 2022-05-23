https://sputniknews.com/20220523/distrust-for-users-choices-breeds-us-social-media-censorship-1095724420.html

Distrust for Users’ Choices Breeds US Social Media Censorship

MOSCOW (Sputnik), Tommy Yang - As Tesla founder Elon Musk's planned acquisition of Twitter raised new questions over the platform's content moderation...

When announcing his decision to purchase Twitter in April, Musk argued that he was a "free speech absolutist" who stood against censorship that went far beyond the law. Under the First Amendment of the US Constitution, most forms of speech, even hate speech or false statements, are all protected by law.Twitter’s existing content moderation policies are clearly much more restrictive compared to the kinds of speech being protected under the US constitution. Many critics expressed fears that Musk’s plan to align Twitter’s content moderation with the US constitution could lead to disinformation and hate speech flooding the platform.In response, a large number of public figures in the West, including politicians, academics and journalists, decried Musk’s intentions and vowed to quit the platform if the deal was completed.While Musk is still in the process of completing the deal with Twitter, his proposed changes renewed the heated debate over freedom of expression on social media platforms.One of the most contentious changes was Musk’s plan to reverse Twitter’s ban on former US President Donald Trump, who was blocked from the platform on January 8, 2021 due to "the risk of further incitement of violence." Twitter’s decision to ban Trump came after his supporters stormed the US Capitol two days earlier.Adherence to US ConstitutionHowever, a US expert who has defended the freedom of speech for decades called on US social media companies like Twitter to align its content moderation practices with the US Constitution.The expert acknowledged that the US constitution only prohibited the government from censorship, while Twitter, as a private company, had the freedom to choose what kind of content would be allowed on it.But the free speech expert noted that a lot of Twitter’s content moderation decisions resulted from pressure from governments.The problem lies in Twitter’s power to make such subjective decisions when removing certain content, the expert pointed out."We've seen many examples, over the past couple of years, of what was branded disinformation later turns out to be completely factually true, including very important information about COVID and very important information about political issues. The Hunter Biden laptop story is a classic example," she said.The expert expressed support for Musk’s plan to bring changes to Twitter over its content moderation practices.Paternalistic AttitudeIf the US constitution has protected different forms of speech, including hate speech and false statements, for over 200 years, why did the social media companies choose not to adhere to such standards in the first place?Professor Strossen explained that such tendencies toward censorship resulted from the distrust of users’ choices.While the US constitution can help avoid such censorship from the government, the growing powers and influence of US social media companies made it equally important to fight against censorship on those platforms, the expert argued.The expert pointed out that the electoral victory of Trump in 2016 became a turning point in the US society in terms of public opinions over censorship and content moderation on social media platforms."I think the simple answer to the question is a five-letter word, namely, Trump. This all really took a very serious downturn in 2016 when Trump was elected. I think a lot of the cultural and media elites said:’ this is a disaster.’ They couldn't believe that people have knowingly voted for Trump. They thought that this shows that people are tools of manipulation, disinformation and hate speech, we'll have to protect it against themselves. Social media were blamed for Donald Trump's election. I continue to hear this:’ that basically anybody who voted for Trump or who still supports him is a dupe at work, or racist at work.’ And I think that's disturbingly disrespectful of people's autonomy. And I say this as someone who absolutely opposes virtually everything Trump stands for, but I don't disrespect people who voted for him. I think they really were ignored to a large extent," she said.It was the same kind of paternalism logic behind such attitude toward Trump supporters, the expert added.Lessons From HistoryAlthough media reports have focused on the dangers of disinformation and hate speech on social media platforms today, Professor Strossen argued that similar threats were exaggerated whenever a new media platform emerged throughout human history.The expert detailed similar instances in the United States when new communication platforms appeared."There was a big panic in the United States. And it's certainly happened with radio, with TV, with the cable, and most recently with the internet. Every single time, you look back and you say that the dangers were completely exaggerated, but you point that out to people and they say:’ Oh, yes, we know it was exaggerated in the past, but this is really different and this time this is of a different magnitude,’ We tend to exaggerate what is unique about our own era and are unwilling to learn lessons from history, unfortunately," she said.Censorship Doesn't WorkInstead of blocking certain content, trusting people to make their own choices and offering better education to help them process different kinds of information would be a much better solution, the expert suggested."The lessons from history are that, first of all, people are not touched on getting duped. People don't automatically read something just because it's out there. So again, it goes back to the distrust of people. And then, on the other hand, all of us have cognitive biases that we are rather irrational in processing information. And the consequence of that is that censorship is not an effective solution that you have to eliminate. First of all, you can't possibly eliminate completely the supply of information. Even the most repressive government, including China, can’t do that. What you have to do is to reduce the demand for it. You have to reduce people's susceptibility to it. You have to increase people's media literacy, critical reading skills, research skills of accurate information," she said.The expert pointed out the advantage of the internet age today.And Professor Strossen argued that heavy censorship would be counterproductive when it comes to dealing with dangerous information."There was a meta analysis that was done of empirical studies about the impact of censorship or blocking on social media, including of disinformation. And not surprisingly, studies show that it has absolutely no positive impact at all. And may well have a negative impact, because what it does is when you remove these people from the mainstream platforms, they're driven to more fringe platforms where their views are not subject to questioning. And they don't have [an] opportunity for criticism and they don't have opportunities to interact with people who disagree with their views. They become more like echo chambers," she said.The expert explained how censorship could strengthen their beliefs.In light of the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York that killed 10 people and injured three others, the state’s attorney general, Letitia James, launched an investigation into social media companies in connection with the attack last week.But how the suspect became radicalized on various social media platforms showed that censorship on mainstream platforms such as Facebook (banned in Russia as an extremist organization), Twitter or YouTube failed to stop him from accessing such information on alternative platforms, including Twitch, 4chan, 8chan and Discord.Professor Strossen noted that a recent study showed that each time certain fringe views are censored on various platforms, people holding such views could easily find new platforms to share similar views with each other. From her point of view, censorship could never be sufficient in completely blocking such dangerous views.

2022

