International
https://sputniknews.com/20220428/truthing-begins-trump-takes-to-his-app-for-first-time-1095133682.html
TRUTHing Begins: Trump Takes to His App For First Time
TRUTHing Begins: Trump Takes to His App For First Time
The former US president was previously banned from major social media platforms, e.g. Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, which accused the 45th of spreading... 28.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-28T22:26+0000
2022-04-28T22:35+0000
donald trump
social media
comeback
mar-a-lago
florida
us
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/06/1081994957_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_68380991ab2e94a17e06a08a79c92896.jpg
Donald Trump has marked a glorious comeback on social media by posting on his app TRUTH Social for the first time.The hashtag “covfefe” actually refers to his 2017 tweet that slammed media bias against the former president. “Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” the tweet reportedly read before it was deleted. While it still remains a mystery what “covfefe” actually means (we assume it was just a typo), it immediately sparked a barrage of memes on social media.Many users have suggested Elon Musk, who secured a billions-worth deal to buy Twitter, would reinstate Trump’s account on the platform, but apparently in vain: Trump said he would not return.He also promised on Monday he would begin “TRUTHing” this week.Truth Social, which has a similar design to Twitter, has been the most downloaded free app on the Apple app store since Tuesday, beating other popular apps such as Twitter and TikTok. According to web analytics service SimilarWeb, it was the 173rd most popular app on the Apple app store on March 12.Trump promised that his new social network would fight Big Tech censorship and protect the right of free speech and expression in the United States.
https://sputniknews.com/20220428/donald-trumps-truth-social-should-be-called-trumpet-suggests-elon-musk-1095118498.html
mar-a-lago
florida
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/06/1081994957_178:0:2909:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a11506e75aee6d882154185bf6d5b701.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, social media, comeback, mar-a-lago, florida, us, viral

TRUTHing Begins: Trump Takes to His App For First Time

22:26 GMT 28.04.2022 (Updated: 22:35 GMT 28.04.2022)
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.04.2022
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
US
India
Global
The former US president was previously banned from major social media platforms, e.g. Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, which accused the 45th of spreading false information that was blamed for fuelling the riot at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Donald Trump has marked a glorious comeback on social media by posting on his app TRUTH Social for the first time.

The ex-president shared a picture of him holding a cellphone with his Mar-a-Lago estate in the background, adding a caption that read: “I’M BACK!#COVFEFE.

© PhotoTrump on TRUTH Social
Trump on TRUTH Social - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.04.2022
Trump on TRUTH Social
© Photo
The hashtag “covfefe” actually refers to his 2017 tweet that slammed media bias against the former president. “Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” the tweet reportedly read before it was deleted.
While it still remains a mystery what “covfefe” actually means (we assume it was just a typo), it immediately sparked a barrage of memes on social media.
Many users have suggested Elon Musk, who secured a billions-worth deal to buy Twitter, would reinstate Trump’s account on the platform, but apparently in vain: Trump said he would not return.

“I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH," Trump said. "I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH.”

He also promised on Monday he would begin “TRUTHing” this week.
Trump Truth Social Social Media App - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.04.2022
‘Donald Trump’s Truth Social Should Be Called Trumpet’, Suggests Elon Musk
11:06 GMT
Truth Social, which has a similar design to Twitter, has been the most downloaded free app on the Apple app store since Tuesday, beating other popular apps such as Twitter and TikTok. According to web analytics service SimilarWeb, it was the 173rd most popular app on the Apple app store on March 12.
Trump promised that his new social network would fight Big Tech censorship and protect the right of free speech and expression in the United States.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала