TRUTHing Begins: Trump Takes to His App For First Time

TRUTHing Begins: Trump Takes to His App For First Time

The former US president was previously banned from major social media platforms, e.g. Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, which accused the 45th of spreading... 28.04.2022

Donald Trump has marked a glorious comeback on social media by posting on his app TRUTH Social for the first time.The hashtag “covfefe” actually refers to his 2017 tweet that slammed media bias against the former president. “Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” the tweet reportedly read before it was deleted. While it still remains a mystery what “covfefe” actually means (we assume it was just a typo), it immediately sparked a barrage of memes on social media.Many users have suggested Elon Musk, who secured a billions-worth deal to buy Twitter, would reinstate Trump’s account on the platform, but apparently in vain: Trump said he would not return.He also promised on Monday he would begin “TRUTHing” this week.Truth Social, which has a similar design to Twitter, has been the most downloaded free app on the Apple app store since Tuesday, beating other popular apps such as Twitter and TikTok. According to web analytics service SimilarWeb, it was the 173rd most popular app on the Apple app store on March 12.Trump promised that his new social network would fight Big Tech censorship and protect the right of free speech and expression in the United States.

