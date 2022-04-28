https://sputniknews.com/20220428/truthing-begins-trump-takes-to-his-app-for-first-time-1095133682.html
TRUTHing Begins: Trump Takes to His App For First Time
TRUTHing Begins: Trump Takes to His App For First Time
The former US president was previously banned from major social media platforms, e.g. Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, which accused the 45th of spreading... 28.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-28T22:26+0000
2022-04-28T22:26+0000
2022-04-28T22:35+0000
donald trump
social media
comeback
mar-a-lago
florida
us
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/06/1081994957_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_68380991ab2e94a17e06a08a79c92896.jpg
Donald Trump has marked a glorious comeback on social media by posting on his app TRUTH Social for the first time.The hashtag “covfefe” actually refers to his 2017 tweet that slammed media bias against the former president. “Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” the tweet reportedly read before it was deleted. While it still remains a mystery what “covfefe” actually means (we assume it was just a typo), it immediately sparked a barrage of memes on social media.Many users have suggested Elon Musk, who secured a billions-worth deal to buy Twitter, would reinstate Trump’s account on the platform, but apparently in vain: Trump said he would not return.He also promised on Monday he would begin “TRUTHing” this week.Truth Social, which has a similar design to Twitter, has been the most downloaded free app on the Apple app store since Tuesday, beating other popular apps such as Twitter and TikTok. According to web analytics service SimilarWeb, it was the 173rd most popular app on the Apple app store on March 12.Trump promised that his new social network would fight Big Tech censorship and protect the right of free speech and expression in the United States.
https://sputniknews.com/20220428/donald-trumps-truth-social-should-be-called-trumpet-suggests-elon-musk-1095118498.html
mar-a-lago
florida
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/06/1081994957_178:0:2909:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a11506e75aee6d882154185bf6d5b701.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
donald trump, social media, comeback, mar-a-lago, florida, us, viral
TRUTHing Begins: Trump Takes to His App For First Time
22:26 GMT 28.04.2022 (Updated: 22:35 GMT 28.04.2022)
The former US president was previously banned from major social media platforms, e.g. Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, which accused the 45th of spreading false information that was blamed for fuelling the riot at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Donald Trump has marked a glorious comeback on social media by posting on his app TRUTH Social for the first time.
The ex-president shared a picture of him holding a cellphone with his Mar-a-Lago estate in the background, adding a caption that read: “I’M BACK!#COVFEFE”.
The hashtag “covfefe” actually refers to his 2017 tweet that slammed media bias against the former president. “Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” the tweet reportedly read
before it was deleted.
While it still remains a mystery what “covfefe” actually means (we assume it was just a typo), it immediately sparked a barrage of memes on social media.
Many users have suggested Elon Musk, who secured a billions-worth deal
to buy Twitter, would reinstate Trump’s account on the platform, but apparently in vain: Trump said he would not return.
“I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH," Trump said. "I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH.”
He also promised on Monday he would begin “TRUTHing” this week.
Truth Social, which has a similar design to Twitter, has been the most downloaded free app on the Apple app store since Tuesday, beating other popular apps such as Twitter and TikTok. According to web analytics service SimilarWeb, it was the 173rd most popular app on the Apple app store on March 12.
Trump promised that his new social network would fight Big Tech censorship
and protect the right of free speech and expression in the United States.